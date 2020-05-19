Leonardo DiCaprio's documentary We And We Go Green 'to air on Hulu – Up News Info

Leonardo DiCaprio's latest environmental awareness documentary And let's go green, heads to Hulu. RadicalMedia announced today that the document, which focuses on the boom in Formula E electric car racing and its positive impact in the fight against global warming and air pollution, will be available in the United States via streaming on June 4.

Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Fisher Stevens and Malcolm Venville co-directed the film, a continuation of Stevens and DiCaprio's 2016 paper on climate change Before the flood.

Written by Mark Monroe (Before the flood), And let's go green debuted at the 2019 Cannes and Toronto film festivals. The document provides a behind-the-scenes look at the ABB FIA Formula E Championship and tells how the groundbreaking series has become the fastest growing motor sport since its created in 2014. Featuring interlocking race images with candid interviews of reigning champion Jean-Eric Vergne, former Formula E driver Nelson Piquet Jr. and current stars Sam Bird, Lucas di Grassi and André Lotterer, the film follows the drivers Professionals on the international Formula E circuit as they compete for victory in 10 major cities to compete in the 2017/18 season.

"Originally, we thought we were making a film about the environment," said Stevens and Venville. “We realized that the best way to make the world pay attention to climate change is to make a movie about people, in this case, race car drivers and a new company with the vision to disrupt racing series. forever. The lives of athletes, the ups and downs, the excitement of racing and innovative life-affirming electric technology along with racing through the hearts of the world's largest cities. It was an amazing, inspiring and exciting film to make. "

"The documentary summarizes the true mission and purpose of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, to show how competition drives technological development and how the excitement of sport can have a significant social impact and alter perceptions of electric vehicles," he added. the Founder and President of Formula E Alejandro Agag, who also appears in the film. “This notion is how the title And We Go Green came about. Not only does it signal the start of our careers, it also indicates the urgent need to curb the devastating and irreparable damage already caused by fossil fuels. I am proud to have worked with such great talent and a production team that shares the same common values ​​around sustainability and has a positive impact in the fight against climate change. "

DiCaprio and Stevens produced the photo alongside Christopher St. John, Jennifer Davisson, and Zara Duffy, as well as executive producers Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick, Justin Wilkes, Alejandro Agag, and Rick Yorn.

"We are delighted that this film is being distributed on the Hulu platform as they have proven to be committed to not only telling premium non-fiction storytelling, but a valuable cause to boot," said RadicalMedia CEO Jon Kamen. "It is time for the world to embrace alternatives to the fossil fuel dilemma and think ahead of ourselves in terms of a more positive future." And We Go Green paves the way. "