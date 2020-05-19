Lele Pons confronts her fight with OCD in Docuseries Sneak Peek

This is not the Lele Pons you met on Vine.
The world-famous influencer and singer's experience with OCD, Tourette syndrome, and deeper personal struggles come to light in a new YouTube Originals series called The secret life of Lele Pons. In an exclusive preview of E! News, Lele recalls that she came face to face with various diagnoses at just 11 years old.
Psychologist Dr. Katie Mortiz says she began treating Lele, now 23, after an "emergency situation,quot; in which "she got stuck in a car."
"I was caught opening and closing the taps," explains Dr. Mortiz. "It really couldn't work. They were struggling to get her to school, eat, sleep, do any of the basic activities she needed to do."
Lele, who says she continues to struggle with compulsive behaviors even today, then looks back at the images from the therapy sessions.
"I just have to do it one more time!" Lele pleads with tears in her eyes. "I did it twice. I need to do it three times."
"When you have a condition that controls you most of the time, you wish you didn't have that," YouTuber says, and then adds, "I don't know who that girl is. Well, obviously it's me. I got really bad, and I don't want her to keep going. So ".
In a teaser trailer for the five-part documentary, which debuts today on Lele's YouTube channel, he explains later: "I just had to touch everything, and if I didn't touch everything, I thought my family was going to die."
Lele first encountered internet stardom on the now-defunct Vine video platform, where her unfiltered comedy sketches helped her become the first user to reach a billion views. Just five years after joining Vine, he has accumulated more than 60 million followers on his various social media accounts and is a leading voice in the world of Latin music.
Watch Lele's journey unfold in the video above.
