Lele Pons confronts her fight with OCD in Docuseries Sneak Peek

This is not the Lele Pons you met on Vine.

The world-famous influencer and singer's experience with OCD, Tourette syndrome, and deeper personal struggles come to light in a new YouTube Originals series called The secret life of Lele Pons. In an exclusive preview of E! News, Lele recalls that she came face to face with various diagnoses at just 11 years old.

Psychologist Dr. Katie Mortiz says she began treating Lele, now 23, after an "emergency situation,quot; in which "she got stuck in a car."

"I was caught opening and closing the taps," explains Dr. Mortiz. "It really couldn't work. They were struggling to get her to school, eat, sleep, do any of the basic activities she needed to do."

Lele, who says she continues to struggle with compulsive behaviors even today, then looks back at the images from the therapy sessions.