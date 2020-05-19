Legendary Global Imaging & Library Kit for Vikram Motwane Series – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: In another sign of India's growing appeal to the world's content financiers, Chris Albrecht and the Legendary Legendary Global television company partner with Library Pictures International to co-finance and produce two seasons of a Hindi-language series by Vikramaditya Motwane , creator of Netflix first Indian original Sacred games.

The dark comedy drama YA will be produced, written, and directed by former Phantom Films filmmaker Motwane, who is also known for directing Bollywood movies. Caught, Lootera and Udaan, which debuted at Cannes.

Motwane is considered one of the leading directors and producers in India. After the second season of Netflix Sacred games partnered with Blumhouse to produce Ghoul, the three-part horror series that became the second Indian serpentine original.

Related story The legendary global teams of Chris Albrecht with ESPotlight from Spain will develop programs with premium script

Abhay Koranne, who co-created the YA series with Motwane, will also serve as a writer. The logline is kept secret.

The deal is expected to be the precursor to an ongoing relationship between Motwane and Legendary Global as part of the continued expansion of Legendary Global's local language production.

Former HBO and Starz chief Albrecht said: “Almost half a billion people worldwide speak Hindi, representing an urgent and exciting opportunity to deliver compelling and high-caliber content in the local language. That opportunity is central to Legendary Global's mission, and we couldn't be more excited to do it in partnership with Vikram. His extraordinary reputation as a storyteller and filmmaker, plus the amazing voice of the central character in this piece, forced us to take the unprecedented step of committing to funding two full seasons of production. "

%MINIFYHTML82fe08824687ccb4d063ff4473ca549017%

Motwane, who will also provide production services through his production company Andolan, commented: “I am honored and delighted to be collaborating with Legendary Global and Library Pictures on this series and working with visionaries like Chris Albrecht and Anne Thomopoulos who have inspired me to through all the innovative shows they have commissioned. This is a story very close to my heart and I hope to collectively create an incredible experience for local and global audiences. ”

Library Chief David Taghioff added: “Vikram is a talented storyteller whose talents and professionalism have led the wave of world-class episodic content that has come out of India in recent years. As India's market for local language content continues to grow exponentially and transcends borders, we couldn't be happier to partner with Vikram and Legendary Global to bring this truly amazing story to a global audience. "

Launched last December, Legendary Global develops, produces and finances premium scripted TV with a focus on projects created for the international market. Albrecht joined earlier this year and the label already has an association in Spain to produce ten scripted shows per year.

Los Angeles-based Library Pictures, launched last Cannes by CAA Media Finance, was created to support local language production lists of filmmakers and distributors in the international market. Legendary ones are among the investors on the label.