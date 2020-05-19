LeBron James to Produce Adam Sandler's "Hustle,quot; Movie for Netflix – Up News Info Los Angeles

LeBron James doesn't have much to do on the basketball court right now with the NBA season on hiatus, but that doesn't mean the Lakers star has stopped working.

A report from Hollywood reporter It indicates that James is ready to produce a new Netflix movie starring Adam Sandler called "Hustle,quot;. According to the report, the film will see Sandler play an American basketball talent scout who is "unfairly fired after discovering a unique player abroad." Sandler's character then takes the player to the US. USA In an attempt to show that they both deserve a place in the NBA.

%MINIFYHTML2cd022ac84c223cd50386486cc9b6b3515%

%MINIFYHTML2cd022ac84c223cd50386486cc9b6b3516%

The film is directed by Jeremiah Zagar (We the animals) and was written by Taylor Matterne (NBA 2K20, NBA 2K19) and Will Fetters (A star has been born). In addition to James and Maverick Carter's SpringHill Entertainment, the film is being produced by Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions and Roth / Kirschenbaum Films.