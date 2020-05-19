LeBron James says it could have been Michael Jordan's teammate: "My best assets work perfectly with Mike,quot;

LeBron James believes his "best assets work perfectly,quot; with Michael Jordan when the Los Angeles Lakers superstar talked about playing alongside the Chicago Bulls.

The debate in the NBA often centers on who is the best player of all time: James or Jordan.

Jordan, 57, won six NBA championships, as many Finals MVPs and five MVP awards during a remarkable career with the Bulls.

James has three titles to his name, two with the Miami Heat and one with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and three Finals MVP honors, while he is the four-time Most Valuable Player.

MORE: The Key Statistics You Need To Know In The GOAT Discussion

Following the conclusion of ESPN's 10-part docuseries series "The Last Dance," focused on the Bulls team that won the 1997-98 NBA championship to complete a second three mob in eight years, James fantasized with being Jordan's teammate.

"Personally, the way I play the game, the team first, I feel like my best assets work perfectly with Mike," he said in a video Monday via Uninterrupted's YouTube channel.

"Mike is a killer. When it comes to playing basketball, writing down how he scored the ball (then) my ability to pass, my ability to read the game plays and plays and plays ahead of time."

James added: "I saw the things that (Scottie Pippen) could do with Mike, I just think it would have been a completely different level.

"Pip was one of my favorite players … it would have been a completely different level where I was in front of him during those races in Chicago."

James also recalled participating in Jordan's annual summer camp at UC-Santa Barbara after being drafted as the number one choice in 2003.

"We used to play around 9 p.m. Camp would end … and we would stay together with the college kids he would invite," James said. "We would get a good race for about an hour, an hour and 15. He was on the same team with MJ and we didn't lose a game."