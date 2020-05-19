LeBron James: "Definitely don't give up on the season,quot;

LeBron James reiterated on Monday that he is hopeful that the NBA season may resume, warning that the players' health and well-being will not be compromised by a return to the game.

The Los Angeles Lakers star, speaking on the platform's "WRTS: After Party,quot; program that launched on Monday, said he still wants the season to return "sooner rather than later." The NBA suspended the season on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and two unidentified members of the Lakers were among league players who later tested positive for the virus.

"Definitely not giving up on the season," said James. "Not only me and my teammates, the Lakers organization, we want to play. There are many players that I know personally who want to play. And obviously we never want to jeopardize the health of any of our players or the families of the players, and so on.

"This is a pandemic that we have no idea (about). We can't control it, "added James.

James was among a group of some of the highest-paid players in the league, National Basketball Players Association president Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder was also part of the group, which met last week to discuss the season. Those players affirmed each other in that call that they would like to see the summary of the season.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told members of the players' union on May 8 that he expected to make some sort of decision about the future of the season in no more than four weeks. For that time period, barring any adjustments based on what's happening with the pandemic, Silver and the NBA hope to decide on some course of action before June 5.

That said, there has been no definitive NBA schedule on when a decision would be made. The league is preparing for many options.

As of Monday, just over half of the league's 30 franchises had reopened their practice facilities for volunteer training. But other sports are showing promising signs, with NASCAR restarting its season last weekend, baseball working on some plans that could lead to a summer opening day, and live golf returning to television on Sunday with a set of masks on. South Florida.

"We are seeing a lot of sporting events, UFC, soccer, we are hearing that baseball is about to start a little bit," James said. "You know, I want to play again. I love to play basketball. I know how inspiring the basketball game is. I know how inspiring the sport itself is. As soon as possible, when we can get back there, we'd love to bring the basketball game back to our fans. "

James and the Lakers were at the top of the Western Conference standings when the NBA suspended play. At 49-14, the second-best NBA record behind Milwaukee, the Lakers had already achieved what would be their first playoff spot since 2013.

"I know we all miss him," said James. "I'd be sitting here lying if I said no."