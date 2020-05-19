LeBron James and Adam Sandler team up for Netflix movie

Nothing but Net (flix).

NBA superstar LeBron James and movie star Adam Sandler are reportedly teaming up for a James-produced Netflix movie titled "Hustle," by Collider. The film is currently directed by Jeremiah Zagar, a critically acclaimed independent film director.

According to Collider, Sandler is ready to play a basketball scout who discovers a streetball phenomenon in a foreign country. Originally, the country was expected to be China, but due to mounting tensions between the NBA and China after comments from Rockets general manager Darryl Morey about Chinese affairs in October, the plan likely changed.

MORE: What to know about & # 39; I Promise & # 39 ;, the Quibi docuseries produced by LeBron James

It is the latest in a long line of docuseries and film projects James is involved in, including "I Promise,quot; and an upcoming documentary about the 2017 Houston Astros and their poster-stealing scandal.

%MINIFYHTML3f083b36d40d08cf44f029936211a2c317%

Sandler comes from his critically acclaimed role in "Uncut Gems," in which he plays a jeweler in the New York City diamond district with a penchant for gambling. He starred alongside former NBA great Kevin Garnett, who also made a surprisingly good effort on screen. Sandler is also a well-known hoop expert and Knicks fan, who often includes basketball in many of his on-screen performances.

James selected Los Angeles in part for his post-race activities, which include his production company. He has a full off-court schedule, as he is involved in "Space Jam 2,quot; and a number of other series produced by SpringHill Entertainment.

Maybe LeBron and Sandler can get James Harden for some acting lessons?