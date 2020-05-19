Leaker claims to have seen "Apple Glass,quot; AR glasses, details how they will work

It seems inevitable that Apple will one day launch a set of AR glasses, and today we have a set of rumors from YouTuber Jon Prosser of the YouTube channel "Front Page Tech,quot;. Prosser is a fairly new filter, but AppleInsider has a good summary of things that got it right in the past. He claims to have seen a video of a prototype of the glasses and has a surprisingly long list of details for Apple's Next Big Thing.

First, we have a name. Prosser claims that Apple's AR glasses will be called "Apple Glass,quot;, just like Google Glass. Apple Glass apparently looks like a pair of real glasses and has a price point of "$ 499 plus prescription." The report says the glasses are slated to be a "One More Thing,quot; ad in the fourth quarter of 2020 or the first quarter of 2021. Apparently, Apple originally planned to announce the glasses alongside the iPhone 11, but Apple "wants it to the media is present "when Apple Glass is announced, so the plan is to wait for the entire coronavirus pandemic so that people can be there in person. A real launch would be almost a year later in "Q4 2021 – Q1 2022,quot;.

Prosser even claims he has seen a video of a prototype version of Apple Glass, and with the caveat that anything could change in the prototype, he shared a few more details. First, it claims that "all data is processed on the iPhone,quot; and offers the first-generation Apple Watch as an example of similar functionality. Presumably, that means the glasses will need to be paired with an iPhone at all times and that the glasses, at a minimum, would lack internet connectivity. Prosser says the frames were plastic and could be charged wirelessly with an included cradle. There was no camera on the device due to privacy issues.

Prosser says the right temple houses a lidar sensor, which is likely based on Apple's miniaturization work on the iPad Pro 2020. The iPad Pro has a lidar sensor in the camera array, which was connected to the Apple SDK. and gave existing ARKit applications a more robust following. There has been a lot of speculation that Apple's current AR work is designed to make a smooth transition from developers to AR Glasses applications, and this would align with that speculation.

Prosser says the prototype displayed information on both lenses, and the user interface is called "Starboard," a nice complementary name for iOS's "Springboard." The device was "controlled by gestures inside and in front of the device,quot; and could "scan Apple QR QR Codes,quot;, which presumably would have to be specially designed since, remember, there is no RGB camera. Currently, there is no option for sunglasses.

Apple's AR glasses have been rumored to have been rumored for years, and you can probably find reports demanding a release date this year, next, or next year. A 2017 report by Bloomberg claimed that AR glasses would be ready by 2020. Reports from last year claimed that Apple's AR glasses would be delayed until 2023, but that rumor describes a "stylish,quot; and "stand-alone,quot; headset. This rumor is dividing the difference with a release date of late 2021 or early 2022, but the glasses are not independent – you will need an iPhone in your pocket.

Avoiding Google Glass mistakes

The name of Apple Glass and the overall design of the product will make you a lot of comparisons to Google Glass, Google's failed display screen that was originally released in 2013. It seems Apple doesn't want to repeat many of Google Glass's bugs, and there's series of key differences here. First, looking like a real pair of glasses would be a huge improvement over the Google Glass design, which looks like something an alien would wear. Google Glass put a large block of glass in front of his face, which distracted the user or anyone who spoke to him. Glass has a single glass block, so it displays information in only one eye, while Apple Glass is displayed on both lenses.

Secondly, the lack of an Apple Glass camera is a smart move, as the conversation about Google Glass focused almost entirely on the face-mounted camera and whether or not people were secretly filming. Glass was one of the first consumer display-screen computers, but what anyone could talk about was where it was appropriate to use a camera, basically narrowing the product down to a face-mounted Go-Pro.

The third big differentiator here is real augmented reality technology, which could detect the outside world in 3D and superimpose information on it. Google Glass didn't do any real augmented reality – it was primarily a transparent smartphone, meaning it displayed a flat screen that was oblivious to what it was looking at and never interacted with the outside world. Future display screen technology that we all see in movies, like highlighting an object in your vision and telling you about it or overlapping navigation instructions in the 3D world, was not possible.

The other big mistake by Google Glass was the typical half-hearted support of Google's "hobbyist,quot; style product. Glass never really connected to the Google ecosystem, it had a terrible app SDK, and it never got the post-launch support its users wanted (Glass Explorer # 1499 here. I'm still bitter). Most observers think that Apple is already preparing developers for Apple Glass support. Apple's existing AR Kit SDK seems destined to work right away on Apple Glass, and things like the lidar component would give Apple Glass hardware comparable to the iPad Pro, which is already in the hands of developers.