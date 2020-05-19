Lead researcher believes effective coronavirus treatment could come this year – BGR

An effective coronavirus drug may be ready by the end of the year, according to researcher Dr. Nevan Krogan.

Krogan answered a series of questions related to the coronavirus during a Reddit AMA earlier today.

Meanwhile, a coronavirus vaccine is unlikely to be ready in 2020.

One of the most puzzling aspects of the coronavirus pandemic has been the speed with which many adopted meaningless conspiracy theories about the virus and, in turn, spread misinformation everywhere. Last week, for example, an asinine and intellectually dishonest movie about the coronavirus, titled Plandemic – went viral and accumulated millions of visits.

Especially at times like these, it pays to listen to renowned scientists instead of defeating wacky theories that are often based on fragile evidence. In light of that, virus expert Dr. Nevan Krogan had an AMA on Reddit earlier today that is worth drawing attention to.

Dr. Krogan, for those who are unfamiliar, works in a laboratory at the University of California, San Francisco and has led a team looking for effective coronavirus treatments.

Krogan's AMA was brief, but very informative, and some of his responses are worth sharing.

For example, one user asked if an effective coronavirus treatment could allow us to return to a pre-pandemic lifestyle. While a vaccine would clearly be an ideal solution, it is not known when, or if, a coronavirus vaccine could be developed and ready to launch into the masses.

Subsequently, Krogan explained how the best case scenario could involve us reusing existing drugs into a makeshift cocktail capable of significantly hindering the coronavirus's ability to wreak havoc on the victim's body. In an optimistic scenario, Krogan anticipates that a reliable and effective coronavirus treatment could be ready to hit the market by 2021.

There are many diseases for which we do not have vaccines, and that is where we find drugs or compounds, that is the approach we are taking … therefore, I think that in the short term, devising a drug or a compound that already exists: This It has been our tactic, through the reuse of drugs. Trying to understand the biology of the virus and then find drugs that are on the shelf and reuse them to combat this particular pandemic. It is not as strong in terms of the effect it has, however one of the objectives would be to devise a combinatorial strategy. That is what worked for HIV, right? A cocktail of 3 drugs … Maybe a combination of rem with one of the drugs that we have discovered or that someone else has discovered … %MINIFYHTMLb704c02a09ca28615cc634b073794b8517% This usually takes a long time to get medicine for an illness. But never in the history of science have there been so many scientists focused on a problem like this. I really think by the end of 2020, there will be a drug cocktail that could be used and it will be successful … at the end of the day there may be a drug or a drug cocktail for those who just got infected, and one for those who use respirators, those who experience cytokine storm, compared to when they first begin to have symptoms. So the more we understand about the virus, the more insightful we will be about the treatments …

As for how the coronavirus may have leaped from animals to humans, Krogan writes that it is impossible to know the answer with 100% certainty. However, it does have some theories:

There is a virus that is 98 percent similar in bats, of this particular sars-co-v2. The idea is that it was directly or indirectly from bats. One theory is that he passed from pangolin to humans, they tracked him down to this Wuhan market … that's a theory, bats or penguins were very close to humans, although that has not been definitively proven. My feeling is that it could have been a bite, or it could have been very close. If you look at Ebola, it goes back to a little boy playing with a bat … The exact transfer has not been clarified.

Krogan's full AMA can be viewed here on Reddit.

Image Source: Top Photo Corporation / Shutterstock