Last plans to reopen Hillsborough County – Up News Info Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY (CW44 / HillsboroughCounty.org) –

Starting May 18, Phase 1 completes Governor Ron DeSantis' safe. Intelligent. The Florida Step-by-Step Recovery Plan went into effect. Phase 1 includes provisions that encourage Floridians to limit personal interactions outside the home and engage in responsible individual activity, but allow the conditional reopening of certain activities, shops, restaurants, gyms, and cultural facilities. The Governor has issued several Orders for Phase 1. We encourage all Hillsborough County to fully read the Orders:

During Phase 1, vulnerable people, including the elderly and people with a significant underlying medical condition, should avoid close contact with people outside the home and are strongly encouraged to take all measures to limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19 as recommended by the CENTERS FOR THE CONTROL AND PREVENTION OF DISEASES.

You can find all the details and answers to more questions on the Hillsborough County website.

Hillsborough County opens free COVID-19 tests to all residents by appointment only. See the full story here.