Lane Kiffin Bowl? Three Ole Miss questions, USC will answer before 2025

USC and Ole Miss scheduled a future home and home series in 2025-26 on Monday, and that immediately focused on former USC coach Lane Kiffin.

That was recognized on Twitter.

Kiffin, of course, compiled a record of 28-15 at USC from 2010 to 2013, but was fired on the airport tarmac after a 62-41 loss to the state of Arizona on September 28, 2013.

That possible showdown is a long way off, but it still raises three questions about Kiffin's possible return to Los Angeles.

Will Kiffin still be on Ole Miss?

Kiffin changed his coaching career after his stint at USC. He was the offensive coordinator in Alabama for three years before taking a coaching role at FAU, where he led the Owls to a couple of United States Conference championships.

Kiffin is back in the SEC with Ole Miss, and theoretically would be in his sixth season in 2025. David Cutcliffe is the last Rebel coach to exceed five seasons.

Kiffin could catch fire, or could be successful enough that an even bigger Power 5 job could be waiting. Kiffin has not stayed in one place for more than five years since he was assistant coach to the Trojans from 2001 to 2006.

Will we continue talking about Clay Helton?

Helton enters another crucial season now in the first full season of new athletic director Mike Bohn, and the embattled USC coach has compiled a 13-12 record in the past two seasons.

Helton has a returning talent roster, led by quarterback Kedon Slovis and catcher Amon-Ra St. Brown, but the pressure to return to the Pac-12 championship game is high in the 2020 season.

If the Trojans fight this season, then the noise around Helton will continue. That comes in the form of more Urban Meyer rumors along with the regret of letting Ed Orgeron go to LSU after his interim period in 2013.

That said, Helton has USC back on the recruiting path. Trojans currently have Class No. 5 by 2021, according to 247Sports.com.

Can you keep that momentum until 2025? That remains to be seen.

Which program will be in better shape?

USC had an 86-45 record from 2010 to 2019, the 17th best record among Power 5 programs. Trojans have had ups and downs, and Kiffin was the first of three replacements since Pete Carroll left after the 2009 season.

However, the Trojans' expectations are to return to the level to which Carroll took the program. USC has won the Pac-12 championship only once in nine seasons. That's not the expectation for the blue blood program, and Helton is tasked with, at the very least, getting back to that level of success. USC is not going to wait five years for another conference championship.

Ole Miss finished 10-3 and reached the Sugar Bowl under Hugh Freeze in 2015, but the show also lost 33 wins as part of the NCAA sanctions at the end of the Freeze era. Kiffin is tasked with bringing the show to success in FBS's toughest division without the show having any more trouble with the NCAA.

Both programs have challenges for the next five years, but this home and home will be very special if Kiffin is still present.

It will mean your period at Ole Miss worked.