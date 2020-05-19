Lancaster ISD gets creative with graduation during coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With the coronavirus pandemic yet to come in North Texas, school districts across the area are adjusting, adapting and being creative to celebrate 2020 graduates.

"I am happy to have one," shared Kim Bryant, a student at Lancaster High School.

In a necessary but creative break with tradition, parents are giving graduates their ceremonial diplomas. There is no chance for anything to spread except smiles and memories.

"I didn't think it was going to happen, but I'm excited that it did," Bryant said. "It was very special … especially to be my mom and dad. It was very special ".

Classmate Jessica Candler agrees.

"We can cross the stage like any other class," she said excitedly.

Her mother Kimberly said she is very emotional.

“By the grace of God we did it. We're still here. That's what matters, "he said.

In a meticulously planned celebration, families wait in their vehicles until the appointed time. All have been pre-selected, but still accept temperature controls and hand sanitizing stations at the entrance.

"This shows what LISD is about," said mother Sherida Bass. "Children first,quot;.

Four family members can join academics on stage to take pictures.

"We have to be there," he said. All the decorations and give him the diploma myself? It's amazing … indescribable. "

And although the auditorium is empty except for the staff, everyone graduates with lots of cheers.

For director Eleanor Webb, short but personal ceremonies are a promise kept.

"They have been full of tears, cheering, happy, euphoric, joyous," Webb shared. "Everyone has really been celebrating and we are glad we were able to do that."

She was especially grateful to the senior class principal, Addison Russ, for putting everything together for her peers.

"They've held it there," said Webb. "And I am very proud of the fact that my babies will receive more than $ 20 million in scholarships this year. Have they been good in the classroom, out of the classroom and now walking the stage? Showing what tiger pride is all about,quot; .

And while it wasn't the graduation anyone could have imagined, the class of 2020 is savoring the moment.

"It just shows WEBO (we believe in orange) … it's kind of familiar," said Dillon Bedell. "(This) shows how much we are all connected and how much we love each other."

The in-person graduation ceremonies will be collected along with the planned speeches for a virtual video of the graduation ceremony to be released early next month.