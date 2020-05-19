LA Angels will be ready for most Minor League employees beginning June 1 – Up News Info Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Angels have reportedly begun to inform some club non-playing staff members that they will be fired after June 1.

According to a report by Fabian Ardaya in The athletic The team's minor league operation will be most severely affected with a majority of player development staff, minor league coordinators, and minor league coaches being suspended.

According to Ardaya, professional and international exploration staff along with lower-level members of the operations and analysis departments will also be affected. The suspended staff members are reported to continue to receive benefits until the end of this year and the club is expected to donate $ 1 million to the Los Angeles Employee Assistance Fund.

"We, as companies across the United States, are making difficult decisions to protect our long-term stability," Angels spokeswoman Marie Garvey said in a statement.

The Angels were one of many MLB teams that promised to pay their employees until the end of this month. But, as June approaches and a current return-to-game plan is not enacted, several clubs are beginning to suspend employees.

California Governor Gavin Newsome said Monday that professional sports could return to the state as early as the first week of June, but there are still obstacles to overcome for baseball to return to the field. Negotiations between owners and players appear to be stalled following a proposal approved by owners that would see a 50-50 revenue split with players for next season. Players have rejected that proposal, saying it would cut their pay even further despite already agreeing to prorate their contracts based on the number of games played, which would represent a pay cut.