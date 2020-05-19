Kristin Cavallari's show ends after 3 seasons

In the midst of her controversial divorce from Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari suffered another blow to her lifestyle. Not only did his personal life apparently take a hit, though it depends on how you look at it, but Cavallari reportedly dropped out of his TV show after three seasons.

Page Six reported on IG comments from the reality star in which she said it was time for television cameras to stop following her. Kristin said she decided to end Very cavallariHowever, she admits that she loved filming and working with E! Entertainment.

Kristin thanked her fans for their support and for watching her show over the years. According to Page Six, the reality television series had only three seasons and documented the couple's relationship, as well as their jewelry business.

In April, Cavallari and Cutler, the 37-year-old former NFL player, announced in a joint statement that they would divorce after approximately seven years of marriage. They said it was not with malice in their hearts, but rather as a consequence of two people simply "parting ways,quot;.

However, a source who recently spoke to Page Six claimed that Kristin thought Cutler was "lazy,quot; and "unmotivated." In the same month, it was reported that the couple reached a custody agreement regarding their children together.

As most know, Kristin's marriage to Cutler isn't the only one that ends in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Mary Kate Olsen and her estranged husband, Olivier Sarkozy, have been hiding in a New York apartment.

Mary Kate says she has been trying to find a way to extend the time she has to vacate her home, however it is proving to be quite difficult due to the COVID-19 situation.

Another couple facing greater difficulty is Sonni Pacheco and Jeremy Renner, who have been fighting publicly for months. Sonni told Page Six in an email recently that Jeremy relentlessly "bullied,quot; her for the alleged misappropriation of her daughter's trust fund.



