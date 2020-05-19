Kristin Cavallari's ex-best friend talks about Jay Cutler's case rumors

Kristin CavallariHis former best friend is tackling rumors involving Jay Cutler.

As fans of Very cavallari Kristin and friend will know Kelly Henderson had a fight in recent years. One factor in their breakup included rumors of an affair between Jay and Kelly, which Kristin noted on the show that she never believed.

"When the second season aired, there was a lot of talk on social media about Jay and Kelly having a love affair. I didn't think for a second that it was true," Kristin said during a January 2020 episode. Real accusations that they were having an affair bothered me, but how Kelly did it. "

In early May, shortly after Kristin and Jay announced their divorce, rumors began to spread that Kelly and Jay were spending time together. The speculation began when Kelly posted a photo of a man wearing a beaded bracelet similar to one that the former NFL star has been seen wearing.

Amid the rumors, a source told E! News, "This is 100 percent not Jay. This is Kelly looking for attention. That's it."

It was also noted that Kelly has a boyfriend, who was believed to be the man in the photo.