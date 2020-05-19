Kristin Cavallari announces the end of Very Cavallari

How Very cavallari fans know, Kristin recently announced her divorce from Jay Cutler last month.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have reached a loving conclusion to divorce," shared the reality in April. "We have nothing but love and mutual respect and we are deeply grateful for the shared years, the memories created and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people separating. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family. "

The two have been together for almost a decade and share three children together:Camden Jack Cutler (7) Jaxon Wyatt Cutler (5) and Saylor James Cutler (4)

Fortunately, Kristin has had BFF and a co-star of Very Cavallari Justin Anderson at your side for support.