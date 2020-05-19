Kristin Cavallari announces the end of Very Cavallari

We have some sad news Very cavallari amateurs.
Kristin Cavallari announced today that their hit E! The show will not return for the fourth season in a heartfelt message to its followers on social media.
"As I begin this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with Very cavallari"Kristin announced Tuesday on Instagram." I loved my filming time and I am so grateful to E! Entertainment to make this trip possible. To the fans: I can't thank you enough for all your support and for keeping me up to date all these years. I love you guys."
How Very cavallari fans know, Kristin recently announced her divorce from Jay Cutler last month.
"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have reached a loving conclusion to divorce," shared the reality in April. "We have nothing but love and mutual respect and we are deeply grateful for the shared years, the memories created and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people separating. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family. "
The two have been together for almost a decade and share three children together:Camden Jack Cutler (7) Jaxon Wyatt Cutler (5) and Saylor James Cutler (4)
Fortunately, Kristin has had BFF and a co-star of Very Cavallari Justin Anderson at your side for support. Relive the sweetest moments of Kristin and Justin in the photo gallery below and remember the good times with full episodes of Very cavallari anytime here!
Friends in paradise
Both of them Kristin Cavallari and Justin Anderson uploaded this BFF snapshot, with Uncommon owner James noting that the two were in a "Modern Family spring break "with loved ones and children.
Calm down
Kristin shared this cheeky photo of herself and Justin enjoying a spring break in the Bahamas.
Big smiles
"Our engagement photo," Kristin titled this adorable candid photo in February 2020.
Blonde Best Friends
Justin and whom he described as "two of the most iconic blondes on television,quot;, also known as Kristin and Chelsea Handler!
Inside the wild
"Let's see what happens when you put me and my best friends in the desert," Kristin captioned a group of photos, which also showed Stephanie Biegel.
A Cavallari Christmas
Kristin and Justin film the holiday Very cavallari special, A very happy Cavallari!
Instagram / Justin Anderson
When in Rome
Kristin and Justin enjoy an Italian getaway with other important people Jay Cutler and Austin Rhodes. "Four Americans enter an Italian bar …" Justin shared in November 2019.
Instagram / Kristin Cavallari
"My children,quot;
Justin Austin Rhodes (her fiance) and Kristin seem to be having a wonderful time on this Nashville rooftop.
Instagram / Kristin Cavallari
Christmas comes early
"Merry Christmas," Kristin captioned this festive group photo posted on IG in August 2019. Glimpse of Very cavallariThe next special vacation, or …?
Instagram / Kristin Cavallari
Fine, Fresh, Fierce
"Just a couple of California girls living in the country,quot;
Instagram / Justin Anderson
Celebration Selfie
Kristin and Justin are business partners as well as best friends. The two collaborated on a hair coloring product called the Blonding Brush and celebrated their initial success with a thank you post last May.
Instagram / Kristin Cavallari
Slumber party!
"I don't remember much of the past few days, but I know it will be a good episode."
Instagram / Kristin Cavallari
"Blond Squad,quot;
Kristin and Justin smile in this September 2018 photo taken to promote famous colorists' product line, dpHUE.
Instagram / Kristin Cavallari
Fresh blondes
"It's always my first stop in Los Angeles," Kristin shared in November 2017, as she and Justin maintained a cross-country LDR between Nashville and Los Angeles. Continuing, she praised her experience in color care for "keeping her (a) great blonde."
Instagram / Justin Anderson
Hahaha
How sweet are these two? "My longest relationship in Los Angeles is with this one," Justin captioned the laughing snapshot shared with IG in June 2017.
What will you miss the most? Very cavallari?
