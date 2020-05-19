Kristen Doute shares how the sexual assault experience affected her

Kristen Doute He presents himself as a survivor of sexual assault.

The reality star of Vanderpump Rules fame is only a few days away from the launch of his new book, It's driving you crazy: how to beat the guy, get revenge and beat him. Reviewing his own dating story in the book, the 37-year-old star also referred to sexual assault for the first time in public. While the book won't be out until June 2, Doute discussed his decision to share his truth with readers in a new interview in the Too Taboo Knot podcast, hosted by Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley, which will launch on Wednesday.

"That chapter (" Non-consensual ") was not something that, like the truth, never occurred to me in the back of my mind even when we wrote this book," Doute said, according to an exclusive preview of the shared interview with E! News.

As Doute explained, towards the end of the co-author writing process Michele Alexander "She started thinking about great universal truths that she knows for sure, whether she has been through that or someone she knows has gone through that … She asked me blankly if she had ever been sexually assaulted."

While Doute was caught off guard, "I just said yes."