Kristen Doute shares how the sexual assault experience affected her

Kristen Doute He presents himself as a survivor of sexual assault.
The reality star of Vanderpump Rules fame is only a few days away from the launch of his new book, It's driving you crazy: how to beat the guy, get revenge and beat him. Reviewing his own dating story in the book, the 37-year-old star also referred to sexual assault for the first time in public. While the book won't be out until June 2, Doute discussed his decision to share his truth with readers in a new interview in the Too Taboo Knot podcast, hosted by Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley, which will launch on Wednesday.
"That chapter (" Non-consensual ") was not something that, like the truth, never occurred to me in the back of my mind even when we wrote this book," Doute said, according to an exclusive preview of the shared interview with E! News.
As Doute explained, towards the end of the co-author writing process Michele Alexander "She started thinking about great universal truths that she knows for sure, whether she has been through that or someone she knows has gone through that … She asked me blankly if she had ever been sexually assaulted."
While Doute was caught off guard, "I just said yes."
"I struggled with the sexual assault chapter because the book is like that, for the most part more joyous and fun," Doute continued. "I make fun of myself as much as I make fun of the boys who have wronged me."
However, they decided: "If we are being very, very honest with the reader, we have to be honest with everything … I don't understand my personal story in detail in any way, but I really thought it was important to let the reader know what I've passed. "
Doute also recalled making up excuses for what he had faced. "When they read the chapter, at the time I was not brave enough to step forward," he told the co-hosts. "I made a lot of excuses. I tried to rhyme and reason why did I put myself in that position? Or was I too drunk? Or how could it be my fault? Am I going to ruin his life? Are people going to believe me? .. All these thoughts went through my head and I really tried to turn it off for so long that I finally had to accept that, like, this happened to me and I need to not let it affect all relationships in the future. "
Chicago Review Press
As Doute went on to explain, certain experiences she had with men "were part of what shaped me as a woman until I was ready to accept that and say, 'Okay, I need to deal with the fact that this happened and what kind it has an effect on my psyche or my emotions and the way I trust men ".
"That didn't come until much later in adulthood when I decided to go to therapy and try to really teach myself about my self-esteem," he said. "When I came to an understanding of self-esteem and self-esteem, I thought I was not tired. I am hopeful. I want a healthy relationship."
While he doesn't know if he will get married or have children, Doute said, "He has hopes for those things, but I know I need to deal with all of these things and I really know my self-esteem and not allow those things." being dragged into my next relationship with a man who could be wonderful and trustworthy and honest and excellent, and not blame him for the things that have happened to me in the past. "
The full episode of the Knot Too Taboo podcast featuring Kristen Doute will be available on Wednesday.
