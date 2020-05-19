Krispy Kreme Offers Dozens of Free Donuts to Senior Graduates Wearing Caps and Gowns

TSR Foodies: While graduates of the 2020 class may not be able to wear their caps and gowns down the hall, Krispy Kreme is giving them a reason to avoid it!

According to CNN, Krispy Kreme has just announced that it will be giving away a "Dozen Graduates,quot; to high school or college seniors who show up anywhere in their caps and gowns, or "Class of 2020,quot; gear.

"We are sorry for all the high school and college seniors," Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer Dave Skena said in a statement. “We wish you had that moment of crossing the stage and getting your diploma. We can't replace that … but we thought we could help them have fun for sure and enjoy a special "Dozen Graduates,quot; with us. "

The free donut box is only available to be claimed on Tuesday, May 19, and locations request graduates to show up with a 2020 tassel hanging from their caps. If students do not have a cap and gown, they also have the option of bringing a student ID that shows their senior status.

The Dozen Graduates includes a variety of classic Krispy Kreme donuts including Chocolate Frosted Kreme Filling, Strawberry Frozen Kreme Filling, Cake Filling, Frosted Chocolate Chip, Strawberry Frosted Frosting, and original iced donuts with yellow ice.

So far, thousands of seniors have rushed to KK locations to claim their free box, and the donut giant has released a statement to the class of 2020 that says:

“Hello, class of 2020! You are all amazing … and so is your response to our offer today for dozens of free graduates. Due to their incredible response, our stores are experiencing extremely high traffic. We are doing our best to deliver a free dozen to each of you who visit. "

Krispy Kreme is also giving family and friends the option of sending a dozen 2020 graduates to their special graduates in their lives!