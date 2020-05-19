Kirsten Dunst still rules in an interview with a vampire

Photo: Warner Bros Photo: Warner Bros

Interview with a vampireAnne Rice's 1976 foray into the bloody and sexy world of the undead is an undeniable classic. The 1994 film, featuring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Kirsten Dunst, and the bloody Antonio Banderas, is a different story.

My memory of what really happens in Interview with a vampire It's dim, but before my opening and probably just watching the 1994 film adaptation, this is what I came up with: There's a vampire named Louis and another, Lestat. One of these men is talking to a journalist (Christian Slater) for unknown reasons. New Orleans ranks high as a place because everyone knows that's where vampires are comes from. There is a lot of sex because vampires are excited by blood, and moreover, most of the activity takes place in the past. Watching the movie for the first and only time, I am pleased to report that my memory was largely correct, but the overall experience of watching the movie was disappointing, in part because the movie itself is very, very bad.

In the movie, Louis (Brad Pitt) is telling his story to a man I think is a reporter (Christian Bale), in a hotel room in San Francisco. There's Claudia, a baby vampire turned by Lestat (Tom Cruise), a nasty, sensual, and supposedly attractive little thing, who spends most of the movie trying to catch the elusive combo of sexy and evil. While unsuccessful at the former, he manages to test the latter by converting Claudia (Kirsten Dunst) and keeping her as Louis's companion, who is bored with being a vampire and doesn't want to be a part of Lestat's evil shit. The vampire Lestat is a true jerk and survives every attempt at his eternal and undead life, emerging from a swamp near a plantation in Louisiana after Louis and Claudia set him on fire and left him for dead.

As a vampire consumed by many centuries of sadness, Brad Pitt looks good (cushioned lips, undead, ice blue eyes) but unfortunately not very good. Cruise, on the other hand, is absolutely terrible, dancing over New Orleans and then Paris in a truly abysmal blonde wig. All vampires have long nails, which look like French manicures. I'm not sure what else to say about this movie, so I turned to the sages of the past. To be clear, this is not Tom Cruise's best work, that honor goes to any role he has played in Valkyrie in 2008 as well as his great Dr. Miami ass. Due to this fact, I am confused and concerned about why Janet Maslin wrote this in her original. revision of the film in the New York Times:

Let's talk risky business: Here's the cleanest of American movie stars, dressed in ruffles and a long blonde wig, slipping insinuibly through a story in which she spiritually seduces another handsome, dumb young man. And here's the surprise: Mr. Cruise is amazingly suited to this role. The vampire Lestat, the most dominant and mockingly malicious of Mrs. Rice's creations, brings to Mr. Cruise an ardent and mature sexual magnetism that he had not previously shown on screen.

The "mature and fiery sexual magnetism" he speaks of was not present to me, but I understand that 1994 was a different time and that perhaps the United States was not ready for the rampant homoeroticism of the original material. Really though, it's not worth talking about the men in this movie (although Stephen Rea and Antonio Banderas deserve a moment of their attention, but not more), because the real star of Interview with the Vampire It's Kirsten Dunst, whose electrifying performance as Claudia deserved not only the Golden Globe that she won, but also an Oscar. Like Claudia, Dunst marks the line between innocence and cunning. Learning to be a vampire on Lestat's knees, she becomes a ruthless assassin, deceiving her victims by force in her innocent child form, and then showing off her pearly fangs and killing them for sport and livelihood.

She and Louis move around the world like an old married couple, which is unfortunate because although she appears to be 12 years old abroad, she matures emotionally and intellectually. God bless the director of this nightmare movie for not injecting a shudder of sexual tension between the two, and God bless Dunst for drawing the line between the sophisticated adult and the perpetual child with grace. "Your evil is that you cannot be bad!" she yells at Louis at one point, after her good undead heart prevents her from doing something nefarious. I will no longer suffer! The infernal loneliness of being a vampire really must suck, but if I had to choose a companion for the eternal rest of my undead existence, it would be Claudia.