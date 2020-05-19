Kidnapping suspects, murder of Tushar Atre, arrested executive of Santa Cruz Tech – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CRUZ (Up News Info SF) – According to the county sheriff, several suspects in the kidnapping and murder of a Santa Cruz technology executive last year were arrested.

A statement from Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart said the unidentified suspects were arrested Tuesday and details of the arrests will be revealed at a press conference at 11 a.m. Thursday.

On October 1, Tushar Atre, founder and CEO of web marketing firm AtreNet, was kidnapped from his beachfront home and found dead several hours later in a remote area of ​​the Santa Cruz Mountains.

%MINIFYHTML7dc1343e0cf02cca9e55ccb0ebcc0f4917%%MINIFYHTML7dc1343e0cf02cca9e55ccb0ebcc0f4918%

The coroner ruled that Atre's death was a homicide from a gunshot wound. The former Santa Cruz resident also ran a cannabis manufacturing company called Interstitial Systems on Fern Street in Santa Cruz.

Atre, 50, was abducted from his home in the 3000 block of Pleasure Point Drive, according to sheriff investigators. The deputies said that more than one suspect kidnapped Atre and forced him to get on his girlfriend's SUV. Crime scene investigators combed both crime scenes for hours.

In November, authorities released a surveillance video showing three suspects walking near the victim's home. Additionally, a $ 25,000 reward was increased to $ 150,000 in the case.