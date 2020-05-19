Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson watch through a fan-curated book

True thompson I will always remember his second birthday.

On Tuesday, Khloe Kardashian She took advantage of her Instagram story to showcase a beautiful fan-curated book honoring her daughter's birthday last month.

"Thank you to everyone who participated in creating this book for True. This is absolutely beautiful," shared the Good American mogul with his 111 million followers. "A huge thanks to @nevekardashian who curated the book and @artworkbyb for the illustrations. Oh my gosh!"

Like E! Readers surely know, Khloe and former Tristan ThompsonThe daughter of two turned two on Easter Sunday (April 12) and was surprised by an intimate celebration as her family practiced social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For the little party, one's mother had a Trolls theme, complete with pink and Poppy character balloons. In addition, there were many gifts, since the little girl was now received by a giant sample of gifts from her parents and other family members.