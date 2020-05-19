Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson watch through a fan-curated book

True thompson I will always remember his second birthday.
On Tuesday, Khloe Kardashian She took advantage of her Instagram story to showcase a beautiful fan-curated book honoring her daughter's birthday last month.
"Thank you to everyone who participated in creating this book for True. This is absolutely beautiful," shared the Good American mogul with his 111 million followers. "A huge thanks to @nevekardashian who curated the book and @artworkbyb for the illustrations. Oh my gosh!"
Like E! Readers surely know, Khloe and former Tristan ThompsonThe daughter of two turned two on Easter Sunday (April 12) and was surprised by an intimate celebration as her family practiced social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
For the little party, one's mother had a Trolls theme, complete with pink and Poppy character balloons. In addition, there were many gifts, since the little girl was now received by a giant sample of gifts from her parents and other family members.
The celebration seems to have continued as both Khloe and True are completely taken with the sweet picture book. Cured work doesn't just feature True's favorite Trolls Poppy, but it also includes various sweet messages from fans.
"Poppy!" The two-year-old boy exclaimed with joy as Khloe looked at the pages.
"Look, these are all notes about your second birthday." keeping up with the Kardashians star added. "I'll read them to you, okay? You mean thanks?"
While continuing to review True's new book, Khloe commented on "how nice everyone is." And, she was not wrong!
"You will always have so many people from all over the world to love and support you. We hope each letter (sic) makes you feel more special than you already are!" The book's introduction, as seen in Khloe's images, he noted. "Maybe you can read all this to us once you are old enough and need to practice your reading skills! Happy birthday!"
How adorable! The mother-daughter duo must feel truly loved at this time.
For more sweet Khloe and True moments, be sure to scroll through the images below!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x759-200505134537-1024-khloe-kardashian-instagram-true-thompson-penelope-disick-north-west-2.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090291″ alt=”Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram”/>
Feminine power
"Who runs the world … GIRLS!" the mother of one posted on Instagram.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x759-200505134536-1024-khloe-kardashian-instagram-true-thompson-penelope-disick-north-west.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data -id = "1090290″ alt=”Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram”/>
Filter fun
Khloe Kardashian added a fun filter to his second group shot with northwest, Penelope Disick and True thompson.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_1024x759-200505134537-1024-khloe-kardashian-instagram-true-thompson-smiles.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090292″ alt=”Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram”/>
Cheesin & # 39;
"Cheeessseeeeeeee," noted American tycoon Good online.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202045 / rs_634x1024-200505134536-634-khloe-kardashian-instagram-true-thompson.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1090289″ alt=”Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram”/>
Cuckoo!
"Happy Palm Sunday! We are welcoming in our @skims,quot;, the KUWTK shared star "PS️ PD, this is an old photo,quot;
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202036 / rs_634x1024-200406102547-kardashian-social-media-instagram-2.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1084363″ alt=”Kardashian Family Social Media Posts, Instagram”/>
Slumber party
"The only thing I need you to remember is how much your dad and I love you!" Khloe wrote on Instagram.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202034 / rs_634x1024-200404130023-634-khloe-kardashian-true-thompson-instagram-stories-am-040420.gif? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id = "1084212″ alt=”Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram”/>
Selfie Queens
Khloe adds a filter to her selfie with their little one as the duo ducks and quarantines during the coronavirus pandemic.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202036 / rs_634x1024-200406102548-kardashian-social-media-instagram-17.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1084368″ alt=”Kardashian Family Social Media Posts, Instagram”/>
Soulmates
Khloe described True thompson as his "soul mate,quot; in this lovely photo.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202036 / rs_1024x759-200406102550-kardashian-social-media-instagram-16.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1084374″ alt=”Kardashian Family Social Media Posts, Instagram”/>
Tomorrow mom
One of True's furry friends joined her and Khloe for breakfast, along with some beautiful flowers!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202036 / rs_634x1024-200406102549-kardashian-social-media-instagram-14.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1084371″ alt=”Kardashian Family Social Media Posts, Instagram”/>
Minnie Mouse
Khloe poses for True, who dressed as Minnie Mouse in January 2020.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202036 / rs_634x1024-200406102547-kardashian-social-media-instagram-13.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1084365″ alt=”Kardashian Family Social Media Posts, Instagram”/>
The most wonderful time of the year
A quick mirror selfie before Khloe and True hit some parties.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202036 / rs_634x1024-200406102551-kardashian-social-media-instagram-12.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1084376″ alt=”Kardashian Family Social Media Posts, Instagram”/>
Best friends
Khloe and True relax outside.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202036 / rs_634x1024-200406102550-kardashian-social-media-instagram-11.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1084372″ alt=”Kardashian Family Social Media Posts, Instagram”/>
Give the thanks
"Every day I give thanks that I was chosen to be your mommy!" Khloe wrote on this photo uploaded on Thanksgiving.
"I will never take this role for granted! Thank you Tutu! I will love you easily until the end of time."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202036 / rs_1024x759-200406102550-kardashian-social-media-instagram-10.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1084373″ alt=”Kardashian Family Social Media Posts, Instagram”/>
Sweet Kisses
The legend of Khloe summarizes this moving photo: "The love of my life!"
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202036 / rs_1024x759-200406102551-kardashian-social-media-instagram-9.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1084375″ alt=”Kardashian Family Social Media Posts, Instagram”/>
Funny faces
True adorable look while Khloe takes a selfie.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202036 / rs_634x1024-200406102544-kardashian-social-media-instagram-7.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1084355″ alt=”Kardashian Family Social Media Posts, Instagram”/>
Side to side
From such a mother such a daughter!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202036 / rs_634x1024-200406102543-kardashian-social-media-instagram-5.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1084352″ alt=”Kardashian Family Social Media Posts, Instagram”/>
Follow my example
The mother-daughter duo made their mark on the beach while on vacation in August 2019.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202036 / rs_634x1024-200406102543-kardashian-social-media-instagram-8.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1084351″ alt=”Kardashian Family Social Media Posts, Instagram”/>
Beach buds
"I still can't beat our beautiful vacation spot," Khloe wrote of her August trip. "This beach is a piece of heaven! Lord, thank you! Forever and ever, thank you!"
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202036 / rs_634x1024-200406102547-kardashian-social-media-instagram-3.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1084364″ alt=”Kardashian Family Social Media Posts, Instagram”/>
Back in Bali
Khloe posted this sweet memory of her and True from their 2018 trip to Bali.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202034 / rs_634x1024-200404130023-634-khloe-kardashian-true-thompson-instagram-stories-am-040420.gif? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id = "1084212″ alt=”Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram”/>
Strike a pose
Cozy night in! The duo poses for the camera with similar facial expressions. and similar costumes
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202034 / rs_634x1024-200404130023-khloekardashian-truethompson-twinning-instagramstories-am-040420.gif? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1084213″ alt=”Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram”/>
Cheetah girls
The twin mom-daughter duo in pajamas with a fierce and fabulous animal print.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 518px,quot; data-width = "518,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201976 / rs_634x795-190806134043-Khloe-Kardashian.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1022954″ alt=”Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson”/>
Rawr!
Mother and daughter combined in fierce leopard prints.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019424 / rs_1024x759-190524074956-1024KhloeKardashianTrueThompsonsunglasses.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1007904″ alt=”Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson “/>
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sunny days
Khloe and baby True experienced it in Turks and Caicos in May 2019 and we are officially jealous of their lives.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019421 / rs_1024x759-190521093210-1024KhloeKardashianTrueThompson.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1006837″ alt=”Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson “/>
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Walks on the beach
During a trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands in May, Khloe and her adorable daughter True had a good time on the beach.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019419 / rs_634x1024-190519161003-634-khloe-kardashian-true-thompson-vacation.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1006393″ alt=”Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson”/>
Hot mom
The reality show star showed off her killer physique while sunbathing with her baby.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 866px,quot; data-width = "866,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019418 / rs_1024x768-190518123134-1024-malika-haqq-khloe-kardashian-true-thompson-turks-051819.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id = "1006242″ alt=”Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Malika Haqq, Turks and Caicos, Instagram”/>
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Beach Babies
Seriously, can we come on this trip next time?
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019415 / rs_1024x759-190515092409-1024TrueThompson_KhloeKardashianInstagram.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1005356″ alt=”True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian”/>
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Warm white
On Mother's Day, the mother-daughter duo dresses in white!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 600px,quot; data-width = "600,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019320 / rs_600x600-190420211143-600-khloe-kardashian-mv-42019.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 998690″ alt=”Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson”/>
Floating
The April sun in California means pool time for these girls.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 518px,quot; data-width = "518,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019226 / rs_634x795-190326112300-tt1.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 992037″ alt=”Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson”/>
Model behavior
Clearly, True already has her mother's killer style based on this sweet photo.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019118 / rs_634x1024-190218135340-634-khloe-kardashian-true-thompson-nails.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 982404″ alt=”Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson”/>
Rolling with the homies
In February, these two celebrated Stormi Webster & # 39; s Stylish first birthday … and they have this picture to prove it.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 522px,quot; data-width = "522,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201907 / rs_634x789-190107140208-634-khloe-kardashian-mv-1719.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 970599″ alt=”Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson”/>
Lavender love
Name a better duo … we'll wait.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20181126 / rs_634x1024-181226094847-634×1024-khloe-kardashian-baby-true-instagram-gj-12-26-18.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data -id = "967454″ alt=”Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson”/>
Christmas cuties
Khloe and True dreamed of a white Christmas at the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve party in 2018.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 600px,quot; data-width = "600,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20181111 / rs_600x600-181211134829-600-Khloe-Kardashian-True-Thompson-Photos-Instagram.121118.cc.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id = "964125″ alt=”Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson”/>
Snuggle
In December 2018, this duo visited the sites at the Cleveland Botanical Garden.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019510 / rs_634x1024-190610091504-khloe2.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1011494″ alt=”Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson”/>
Kiss Kiss
"The moon of my life," Khloe wrote alongside this winter photo.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019510 / rs_634x1024-190610091503-khloe1.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1011492″ alt=”Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson”/>
Congratulations to you
In November, this cute couple smiled while wearing funny hats.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 519px,quot; data-width = "519,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018101 / rs_634x793-181101104314-634-khloe-kardashian-halloween-true-thompson-3-103118.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 952819″ alt=”Khloe Kardashian, daughter, True Thompson, Halloween 2018″/>
Tiger club
Dressing up is something this mother-daughter duo stands out for.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 556px,quot; data-width = "556,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018101 / rs_634x741-181101102106-634-khloe-kardashian-halloween-true-thompson-103118.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 952803″ alt=”Khloe Kardashian, daughter, True Thompson, Halloween 2018″/>
Unicorn Delight
To celebrate True's first Halloween, Khloe donned matching outfits with her throughout the week.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 520px,quot; data-width = "520,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018102 / rs_634x792-181102152738-true.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 953264″ alt=”Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson”/>
Neon trip
Adventures in Bali require neon rags.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 520px,quot; data-width = "520,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018102 / rs_634x792-181102153109-kt.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 953266″ alt=”Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson”/>
Girls Getaway
During their getaway to Bali in the fall of 2018, Khloe and her baby took numerous sunsets.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 600px,quot; data-width = "600,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019510 / rs_600x600-190610091504-khloe3.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1011493″ alt=”Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson”/>
Play in the pool
Grandma Kris Jenner He also loves spending time with his girls in the pool, and seriously, could they be prettier?
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 373px,quot; data-width = "373,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201865 / rs_589x1024-180705184056-1024-khloe-kardashian-070518.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 923194″ alt=”Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson “/>
True time
Snuggling is always a good time.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 519px,quot; data-width = "519,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018426 / rs_819x1024-180526143659-634.khloe-kardashian-true.ct.052618.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 913387″ alt=”Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram”/>
Khloe Kardashian / Instagram
Baby happiness
"Mommy & # 39; s Little Love,quot;, the new mom captioned this photo in May 2018.
Happy late birthday, right!
keeping up with the Kardashians come back this September, only on E!
%MINIFYHTML6411f8a3550943e569491b24eb1c3d3017%