Ken Osmond, Eddie Haskell dies in & # 39; Leave It to Beaver & # 39;

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Ken Osmond, who played the two-faced teen scoundrel Eddie Haskell on television's "Leave It to Beaver," died Monday, his family said.

Osmond died in Los Angeles at age 76. No indication of the cause was given.

"He was an incredibly kind and wonderful father," his son Eric Osmond said in a statement. “He had his family gathered around him when he passed away. He was loved and we will miss him very much. "

Ken Osmond's Eddie Haskell stood out among many memorable characters in the classic family comedy "Leave it to Beaver," which ran from 1957 to 1963 on Up News Info and ABC, but had a life of reruns and revivals for decades.

Eddie was best friends with Tony Dow's Wally Cleaver, older brother to Jerry Mathers' Beaver Cleaver. He constantly kissed adults and kicked his partners, usually in the same scene, and was the closest thing the show had to a villain. Viewers of all ages loved to hate it.

"He was an excellent guy, he was an excellent actor, and his character is probably one that will last forever," Dow told The Associated Press on Monday.

"He was one of the few guys on the show who actually played a character and created him," Dow added, chuckling as he mimicked the evil laugh Osmond would unleash when his character released one nefarious plan or another and tried to lure Wally and her younger brother Beaver on that.

Osmond was born in Glendale, California to a carpenter father and a mother who wanted him to act. He landed his first role at age 4, working in commercials and as a feature film, and landed his first speaking role at 9, appearing primarily in small guest parts on television series.

Eddie's role in the first season of "Leave It to Beaver,quot; was also supposed to be a special appearance, but the show's producers and audience found him so memorable that he became a regular, appearing in nearly 100 of 234 of the program. episodes

Osmond made special appearances on television shows like "The Munsters,quot; again in the late 1960s, but found that he was so identified with Eddie Haskell that it was difficult to get roles.

He would stop acting and become a Los Angeles police officer.

“I was very pigeonholed. It's a death sentence, "Osmond told radio presenter Stu Stoshak in a 2008 interview on,quot; Stu’s Show. "" I'm not complaining because Eddie has been too good to me, but I found work hard to get. In 1968, I bought my first house, in '69 I got married and we were going to start a family and I needed a job, so I went out and enrolled in the LAPD. "

Dow, a longtime friend of Osmond's, said: "His stories of motorcycle cops are fabulous."

Osmond and his wife Sandra Purdy had two children, Eric and Christian.

He would return to television in 1983, when reruns of "Leave It to Beaver,quot; were having a heyday, appearing in the television movie "Still the Beaver,quot;.

Then came a revival series, "The New Leave It to Beaver," with Osmond reprising the role of Haskell alongside Dow and Mathers from 1983 to 1989.

In the 80s he also appeared in "Happy Days,quot;, the series set in the era "Leave It to Beaver,quot; and the television movie "High School USA,quot;.

In 2014 he co-authored the memoirs "Eddie: The Life and Times of America & # 39; s Preeminent Bad Boy,quot;.

AP writer John Rogers contributed to this story.