Kandi Burruss's daughter Riley Burruss thinks she runs the house! Look at this picture

Kandi Burruss shared a photo on her social media account with her three children, Riley Burruss, Ace Wells Tucker and Blaze Tucker, and her husband, Todd Tucker. She tells fans that Riley thinks she runs the place! Check out the photo below.

‘You can really say @rileyburruss thinks she runs the house in this photo! 🤣My love! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @ todd167 @acetucker @blazetucker #RileyBurruss ", Kandi captioned her post.

Someone else said: ‘How do you get Lil momma to smile? Too adorable! "And a follower said," The whole family looks amazing, but that lil @blazetucker honey is a show. "️‼ ️‼ ️ It's the real happy smile for me."

One commenter said, "Aww, everyone looks amazing. She is so pretty and her hair is EVERYTHING," and someone else posted this message: "I still can't get over Blaze and that big beautiful smile all the time at such an age." young. Happy baby that looks like your MOM! "

One fan wrote: "OMG, how did they get the baby to smile like that at the same time as everyone else, such a great photo!", While a follower posted this message: "Look at Miss Blaze, smile … she will be his next Top Model as aunt @ cynthiabailey10 and aunt @evamarcille & # 39 ;.

Someone else said: ‘Lil mom with that bright smile like her mom. Riley killed him with that baby, "and one commenter said," I don't know if you noticed, but Riley is front and center in all the family photos. "

A commenter said: R Riley! You are sooo beautiful. Yes baby, show your confidence … "

In case you don't know, Riley Burruss finished school and her mother couldn't be more proud of her. The RHOA star mentioned this on her social media account a while back, only to mark the crucial event.

Also, as you can see, Riley has a new look, and he continues to flaunt it on his social media account.



