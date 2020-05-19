Justin Bieber closes 6ix9ine's cheating claims

Justin Bieber is the latest artist to respond to Tekashi 6ix9ine's claims that he and Ariana Grande cheated to reach number one spot on the Billboard charts.

Bieber's collaboration with Ariana, "Stuck With U,quot; reached number one, but Tekashi says the label bought the artists first place.

"He says his broadcasts don't count," Justin wrote in the Instagram Story post. "Yes, but he is counting his global broadcasts and this is an internal graph, so only the national broadcasts count. 60,000 units came because we didn't reveal our numbers until the end of the week. That's called strategy. He said 30k were bought with 6 credit cards, but that's a lie. The rules are clear: a credit card can buy a maximum of 4 copies. "

Will you think that Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber cheated, or is 6ix9ine just a loser for not having once again managed to make a number one album?