Justin Bieber addresses the Tekashi 6ix9ine graphics manipulation allegations also after Ariana Grande's response to being attacked by the rapper!

After the rapper accused Ariana Grande of manipulating the Billboard charts to achieve her collaboration with Justin Bieber, "Stuck With U,quot; at number 1, she responded. Furthermore, although Tekashi 6ix9ine only attacked Ari for some reason, Justin also quickly responded to his claims!

He wanted to make it as clear as possible that he and Ariana didn't buy their No. 1 spot on the Billboard Top 100 chart, eventually pushing Tekashi's track, "GOOBA,quot; to No. 3.

Like Ariana, Justin was quite upset because while Tekashi did his best with the accusations against the talented singer, he didn't even mention her name once during his tirade.

Justin posted a long answer in his GI Stories, writing: ice He says his broadcasts don't count. They do, but he is counting his global broadcasts and this is an internal graph so only national broadcasts count. He said that 30,000 were purchased with only 6 credit cards, but that is a lie. The rules are clear: 1 credit card can buy a maximum of 4 copies. Everything is finished and the entire quantity is discarded. The Nielsen company checks this and found that all of our sales were legitimate because our fans are amazing and bought them. "

Bieber defended his fans and those of Ari, asking the rapper not to "discredit our fan base with false information."

Finally, he mentioned what also angered Ariana: that she was the sole target of his attack even though the song was obviously a duet between the two.

"This is my song with Ariana Grande and I am honored to be working with her to help raise money for a great cause (the First Response Children's Foundation). If you are going to say her name, be sure to say mine because she is ours song,quot;. concluded his message …

