Judge denies Shkreli's plea for "illusory self-deception,quot; to get out of jail

A federal judge on Saturday denied Martin Shkreli's request for a "compassionate release,quot; from prison, which was presented as a way to protect him from contracting the new coronavirus and to help him work on the cure for COVID-19 in order to save the rest of the world.

Lawyers for the infamous former pharmaceutical executive filed an emergency motion (PDF) on April 22 in an attempt to free him from the slammer. They argued that Shkreli is at high risk of contracting the virus in nearby neighborhoods of the federal prison and could possibly become seriously ill or die. They also argued that he is in a unique position to work on a cure for the devastating viral illness that is now sweeping the world. Shkreli himself made that claim publicly in early April through a scientific document describing his preliminary efforts to develop an antiviral drug.

In the emergency motion, his lawyers argued that "the current conditions of confinement threaten his health and life and prevent him from doing a job that contributes to the improvement of society around the world."

Although Shkreli is best known for ruthlessly raising the price of a life-saving generic drug, he is serving an 84-month sentence after his 2017 conviction on two counts of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud. The charges were related to an alleged scheme similar to Ponzi's that involved two hedge funds he previously managed and his former pharmaceutical company, Retrophin. He has served 41 months of his sentence so far.

In his ruling denying Shkreli's motion (PDF), US District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto of the Eastern District of New York rejected Shkreli's two arguments for compassionate release. She determined that he did not appear to be at greater risk from COVID-19 and that his "self-described altruistic intentions do not provide a legal basis for granting his motion."

Snkling Shkreli

Shkreli's argument that he had a higher than normal risk of contracting COVID-19 was based on a claim that he suffered from "serious underlying allergies,quot; and asthma.

"Allergies cause sneezing, coughing, and itchy eyes, resulting in more frequent hand-face contact," their attorneys argued in their move. "This increased contact between the hands and face increases the opportunities for the virus to infiltrate your body and cause disease."

With this increased risk, Shkreli's attorneys argued that he should be released from his fiance's Manhattan apartment and serve the remainder of his sentence under electronically controlled house confinement. (Your fiance's name and address were redacted.) They also said that the government could monitor his activity on social media, which had gotten him into trouble in the past, however, they did not suggest that he simply refrain from social media.

In an opposite response to Shkreli's release (PDF), federal prosecutors argued that Shkreli does not actually suffer from asthma and never claimed that his seasonal allergies were "serious." They noted that he was not prescribed any medications to treat asthma and that he had only taken over-the-counter Claritin for his allergies. Additionally, prison records suggest that he has not reported any allergies or taken allergy medications since September 2017.

In general, they argue that Shkreli is a healthy 37-year-old who has no higher than normal risk of contracting the new coronavirus and has a relatively low risk of COVID-19 complications.

They also noted that, at the time of their court filing, there were no COVID-19 cases on staff or inmates at the Shkreli, FCI Allenwood Low facility.

This seemed crucial to Judge Matsumoto. In its ruling, it noted that "if mismanaged, prisons are at high risk of rapidly becoming epicenters of COVID-19." But that risk was not present at the facility so far, and the suggested home confinement seemed to present more risks.

"FCI Allenwood Low has zero reported cases of COVID-19 among inmates and staff as of the date of this order," he wrote. However, "the defendant requests to be released, among other places, in an apartment in New York City, the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic."

COVID Curing

In addition to Shkreli's personal health concerns, his lawyers also argued that if released, he could work on a cure for COVID-19. They noted that he had already been working to do so despite his imprisonment and that he had made progress. They noted that a pharmaceutical company (whose name was drafted in the motion) had expressed interest in helping develop possible antivirals identified by Shkreli's initial work.

Shkreli is trying to develop antivirals and "may be successful," they wrote. "But you have no chance of success if you remain incarcerated, locked up, unable to communicate and work with colleagues in the research community."

Shkreli made a similar argument in a short scientific paper published in early April by a pharmaceutical company that Shkreli co-founded, called Prospero. "I am one of the few executives with experience in ALL aspects of drug development …" he wrote. "I am requesting a short permission (3 months) to assist in the research work on COVID-19."

A scientific expert commented at the time that Shkreli's efforts were "not crazy,quot; but also not "particularly innovative,quot;.

In their response to Shkreli's plea, federal prosecutors note that Shkreli has no scientific or medical training. They also note that it appears to contradict his own argument that he cannot work with COVID-19 drugs unless he is released. Shkreli's attorneys noted in their motion that Shkreli has "already spent countless hours developing a potential cure."

Most damningly, prosecutors highlighted a Probation Department claim that Shkreli's "belief that he can develop a cure for COVID-19, something that has so far eluded the world's best medical and scientific minds working the 24 hours a day is not only a wild and completely unfounded practice in speculation, but it is indicative of the same kind of illusory self-aggrandizing behavior ”that led to the crimes for which he was first convicted.

Judge Matsumoto cited this statement in his ruling. She said: "In any event, Mr. Shkreli's self-described altruistic intentions do not provide a legal basis for granting his motion."

In conclusion, she determined that: