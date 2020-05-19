Jude Law allegedly expecting baby with new wife

WENN

The actor from & # 39; Sherlock Holmes & # 39; sparks baby rumors after his new wife Philipa Coan shows what appears to be a baby bump during a shopping trip in London.

Jewish law is slated to become the father of six children; his new wife is reportedly pregnant.

Phillipa CoanThe 32-year-old showed off her tummy during a shopping trip in London on Sunday, May 17, 2020, and now experts say the couple is delighted.

Neither Law nor Coan have confirmed the news of the baby.

"Sherlock Holmes"Star Jude, 47, has three children from his first marriage to the actress Sadie Frost and two daughters from model relationships Samantha Burke and singer Catherine Harding.

She married psychologist Coan last year 2019.

Earlier this year, the actor confessed that he would be willing to have another child with his new wife and stated, "Why not? I am very lucky to be involved with someone with whom I am madly in love. The idea of ​​having more children they would be just wonderful. "