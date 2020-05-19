Jordyn Woods shows his best asset and is accused of doing a photo shoot on the photo. Some people also criticize her: "Leave Tristan alone!"

Jordyn Woods has been making her diehard fans happy with all sorts of photos on her social media account lately. In one of them she is showing off her toned butt, and fans are drooling, of course there are also those who hate and repeat that she definitely did something in terms of cosmetic interventions.

A follower praised her and said that she is completely natural, while raising her former best friend, Kylie Jenner: "Stassie and Kylie could snow that they are full of plastic,quot; Jordyn, all of you real, "said the commenter.

Someone else thinks this is "It is not a very flattering dress for you,quot; most of the time you dress very well 🙂 "and another follower believes that the photo was retouched:" The photoshop is real! "

Another person agreed and said: "Now, Jordyn … you earn too much money to take photos in low-budget apps,quot;, and another curious fan wanted to know if his loot is natural or not: "Is it natural or false? Genuinely asking. "

Apart from this, some enemies recently hit Jordin. The Mirror noted that people hit her after she posted a mysterious message not too long ago.

Some fans reportedly demanded that Khloe Kardashian apologize to Jordyn for ruining her reputation after the Tristan Thomspon event that everyone knows about.

People reportedly were outraged that Khloé appears to have retrieved Tristan after the deception.

On the other hand, the same online post we mentioned earlier noted that people seemed to have a change of heart when Jordyn said she was "bad,quot; in a cryptic Twitter message.

This is what she posted:

Bad Bunny is a bad bitch – Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) May 15, 2020

More people skipped the comments and told Jordyn to stay away from Tristan, believing she was referring to him.

Stay away from him, house destroyer – Stoney (@ohhhsayless) May 15, 2020

There were also people who defended it:

However, I disagree with the people who take down this woman, she is human and we all make mistakes. One can only hope that he has learned from that and has moved on. I don't think anyone has the right to speak negatively about their name the way people do or about anyone else. – celeste (@ celestexog1) May 15, 2020

Other supporters said HJordyn was referring to Bad Bunny, who is a Puerto Rican singer and rapper, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio. They said she was not talking about herself. What do you think his tweet was about?

Anyway, apart from this, Jordyn is living her best life these days.



