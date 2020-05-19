Jordyn Woods fans call her by the "unnatural shape" of the loot

Instagram

Jordyn Woods She recently took to her Instagram account to flaunt her curves. While most of her followers praised the Instagram star, a few others claimed that something strange was seen, leading them to accuse the former BFF of Kylie Jenner to enhance your butt with botox.

In the photo, Jordyn was seen posing next to her car. She put on a white blouse that matched peach-style pants. The "Kylie's life"Alum posed on her side as she looked at the camera on her shoulders." "Only because," he wrote in the caption on Sunday, May 17.

"Black Beauty," a fan praised in the comment section. Shading Kylie and her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, another fan said, "Stassie and Kylie could never be filled with plastic. Jordyn, you guys are real."

However, some others asked for differences as they did not think the curves were all natural. "It's those airbags," someone joked. Meanwhile, another user wrote: "The most unnatural way I've ever seen. And Jesus, how tight is that belt."

"When you inject too much," added a convinced fan. Another comment said, "This photo looks really … off. I can't understand it, but it looks weird."

In related news, Larsa Pippen once again addressed the rumors that he had been bullying Jordyn after the connection scandal involving Jordyn and Khloe Kardashianbaby daddy Tristan Thompson. "I never destroyed it, all I said is 'tell the truth', that's all. If your dog attacks someone, it is your dog's fault, not the person's passing. Period," he recently wrote On twitter.

In doubling his statement, he added: "I never speak negatively that the people I know are human and will make mistakes. I see the good in everyone."