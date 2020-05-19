JoJo Siwa shows a mature look in the new TikTok video before his 17th birthday

Instagram

The new TikTok video of the & # 39; Dance Moms & # 39; It quickly goes viral as it features her swapping her distinctive side ponytail and colorful outfit for a more natural and mature look.

JoJo Siwa is in vogue on social media once again. The internet star quivered tongues after she ditched her signature side ponytail in a new video that posted to her TikTok account on Monday, May 18.

In the viral video, the "Dancing moms"Alum participated in the popular" Wipe It Down "challenge. The challenge saw users wiping a mirror to reveal an alter ego.

In the JoJo version, it first appeared with its super tall ponytail and large bows that paired with a sequin quilted jacket. However, once he cleaned the mirror, he changed the look for a more natural and mature one.

Instead of a colorful outfit, the dancer wore a casual Gucci T-shirt. She also dropped her long blonde hair. "IT'S MY BIRTHDAY TOMORROW," so he captioned the clip.

Fans were thrilled to see his new look as they speculated that JoJo could abandon his old style as he will soon be 17 years old. "ARE YOU SAYING YOUR NEW AGE MEANS SHE TESTS DIFFERENT STYLES?" said an excited fan. Another fan added: "She looks good with her hair down. The girl needs to give her scalp a break because she is about to have three hairs left with that tight ponytail."

Referring to the rumors that JoJo was required to keep the style due to a contract, someone commented, "That's wild. I didn't even think I had to keep his ponytail up for a damn contract, ruining his hair all those years just to adapt to a brand. I'm glad she can be a normal teenager now, but hopefully she doesn't go crazy [Miley Cyrus], maybe half of Miley. "

Good for her, "read another comment." She can still be kid-friendly and act like a normal teenager / adult as long as she doesn't get out of the background and start doing her best to prove she's "adult" like some child stars tend to do. You just have to find your own gray / balance area. "