JoJo Siwa publishes an amazing birthday TikTok: Watch

International pop star, glitter makeup guru, teen accessory entrepreneur and living legend JoJo Siwa turns 17 today. His power, with each passing year, becomes more vast and more fathomless. Happy birthday, JoJo! You are the master of The universe now.

It was not always so. Once a television outbreak in Dance MomsSiwa quickly launched from the stepstool provided to her by Abby Lee Miller. In the following years, he mounted a total bombardment on YouTube, Claire's accessory wall, and the hearts and minds of children throughout the universe. Now, in its path, the surfaces become shiny and golden, and otherwise, average people find themselves wrapped in dazzling rainbows and sequins hair bows. Even the sight of it bureado-out Tesla reduces passersbyfor screaming and gnashing of teeth.

But things are changing again, just as fast as they did once we woke up to find our world covered in JoJo Siwa merchandise. As your empire expands, so does Siwa's own wishes. She is just a teenager, after all. She can't be the teacher of the universe in all the time. (Clearly, she learned from the exhaustion of her predecessors.) Recently through TikTok, pointed out the shape of things that would come in his kingdom.

It's hard to imagine going back to a world where the local dump was not full until it burst with it. asbestos laden makeup. But I'm not as powerful as she is either, so I can't wait to understand her plans for us. So Today we will celebrate his birthday, as it is decreed, and we will wait patiently while he molds this world to his liking. Happy birthday, JoJo, from all your loyal subjects here at Up News Info!

Ryan Seacrest did not have a stroke. If you ask if Ryan Seacrest had a stroke, he will say no. If you ask ABC if Ryan Seacrest had a stroke while filming American Idol At the end of this weekend, where it appeared ready to collapse, the network will also say no. Even Kelly Ripa will tell you no, if it is mentioned in Living with Kelly and Ryan. In case the message wasn't clear: Ryan Seacrest is fine. They all say!

We weekly You can exclusively confirm that Ryan Seacrest is tired. He is very, very tired.

In a statement obtained by People, Seacrest representatives reclaimed He "didn't have any kind of stroke last night." They continued: "Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding the balance between work and home, with the added stress of having to do live shows from home." Then they continue listing their many, many jobs, in case the point wasn't clear enough: Living with Kelly and Ryan, American Idol, Up in the air with Ryan Seacrest, and the Disney family singalong Specials We get it! You have a contract with Disney-ABC Television Group! (We weekly)