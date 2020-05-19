JoJo Siwa abandons the ponytail for a new hairstyle to celebrate his birthday

Jojo Siwa He is turning 17 with an explosion.

Before his birthday, the famous YouTube star decided to change things and get rid of his ponytail, which he documented on TikTok on Monday.

Standing in front of the mirror and dressed in her ponytail, hairband and dazzling jacket as the song "Wipe It Down,quot; played, Siwa can be seen giving her vanity a good clean with a little Windex and a rag . Then, as she continued to scrub, she changed her sequin set to reveal a more relaxed look, which included dropping her long blonde locks.

"IT'S MY BIRTHDAY TOMORROW," the video captioned. Fans of the viral sensation know that this is not the first time that they have changed their appearance before. In April, she shared a video of herself hugging her natural curls on TikTok after a fan asked her to "dress normal for a day."