JoJo Siwa abandons the ponytail for a new hairstyle to celebrate his birthday

Jojo Siwa He is turning 17 with an explosion.
Before his birthday, the famous YouTube star decided to change things and get rid of his ponytail, which he documented on TikTok on Monday.
Standing in front of the mirror and dressed in her ponytail, hairband and dazzling jacket as the song "Wipe It Down,quot; played, Siwa can be seen giving her vanity a good clean with a little Windex and a rag . Then, as she continued to scrub, she changed her sequin set to reveal a more relaxed look, which included dropping her long blonde locks.
"IT'S MY BIRTHDAY TOMORROW," the video captioned. Fans of the viral sensation know that this is not the first time that they have changed their appearance before. In April, she shared a video of herself hugging her natural curls on TikTok after a fan asked her to "dress normal for a day."
Taking part in the TikTok challenges wasn't the only way the young star prepared for her 17th birthday celebrations. She also shared a video of herself mastering the choreography for Rihannathe music video "Umbrella,quot;. Excited to show off her masterpiece with fans, she wrote, "What did I do on my last day of being 16 years old?"
But on Tuesday the real celebrations began. Standing in front of a balloon wall and her classic ponytail, Siwa dressed to play the great 1-7 in a dazzling ringmaster-inspired jacket, matching sunglasses, and a unicorn T-shirt for a festive video from TikTok. For the occasion, he danced alongside Bruno Mars& # 39; "Perm,quot; in the video, which she captioned, "17 !!!!!!"
In the past, Siwa has admitted that his famous up-do is not the most comfortable aspect to perform. When asked if the tall ponytail left her in pain during an Instagram Live, she replied, "Yes, it actually can. It doesn't do it all the time, but some days I say, 'Oh! It hurts.' a lot the head ""
Reflecting on living in the spotlight, the Nickelodeon Star also explained how she deals with negative comments. "It's hard, you know, when I see people commenting on things. But I've trained to see it from a comedy angle, and I have the best friends and the best family ever. So that's all that matters."
%MINIFYHTML27741bbeaedca297184630a7ad3346b317%