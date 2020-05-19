John Oliver points to Dana White in & # 39; Last Week Tonight & # 39 ;; UFC President Strikes Back

It's the fight we've been waiting to see for years: John Oliver vs. Dana White!

OK, that fight is not actually going to happen, but they are exchanging some verbal punches.

During the Sunday episode of "Last Week Tonight," Oliver broached the subject of how to get sports back in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). He noted that companies like WWE and AEW are still producing new shows in Florida, where "professional sports and media production with a national audience,quot; is considered an essential service as long as the events are closed to the general public. He then turned his attention to UFC President Dana White and the "crazy solution,quot; of moving top talent to "Fight Island."

"Yes, the UFC is apparently building a facility on a private island they call & # 39; Fight Island & # 39;" said Oliver. "Now, is it a smart name? No. Is it the perfect name? Yes! Because it's the first thought an idiot would have if he wanted to name a private island where fighting happens."

Oliver's Suggestions: Brawlhamas, Port Ruckus, Owie Maui, Slam Miguel and UF-Sea. (The UFC conversation starts around the 10-minute mark in the video below.)

The "Fight Island,quot; taunt did not seem to bother White as much as Oliver's comments about coronavirus testing procedures.

Prior to UFC 249 in Jacksonville, Florida, Ronaldo "Jacare,quot; Souza and two of his cornerbacks tested positive for COVID-19. Souza was removed from the card, but UFC 249 proceeded as scheduled.

"If you want to go completely safe, that's not possible at the moment," said Oliver.

White did not pass up that part, claiming that Oliver used "selective facts,quot; to support his argument.

I like John Oliver, I think it's fun. But this is a perfect example of how you can control the narrative using selective facts. We did approximately 1,100 tests, only 3 were positive, he was a fighter and his 2 coaches and we had 3 events NO 1 (through @LastWeekTonight) pic.twitter.com/h605hNnLtd – danawhite (@danawhite) May 18, 2020

If they aren't going to solve this in the Octagon, then White must start his own marble racing league to see who really reigns supreme in this legendary rivalry.