John Legend is excited after helping the contestant of & # 39; The Voice & # 39; to erase Prince's song

The judge of & # 39; Voice & # 39; and the contestant under his wing Cammwess are overwhelmed with emotions after the former managed to clear & # 39; Purple Rain & # 39; for the performance of the second.

"The voice"contestant CammWess was left crying on the show on Monday night, May 18, 2020 after his coach John Legend managed to clear The prince Classic "Purple Rain" for him to act on the show.

While the applicants have performed countless hit songs on the US television talent show. USA Throughout the years, "Purple Rain" has never been one of them. But after John got involved, he managed to secure the tune for his performance on Monday's episode, a feat that CammWess fully appreciated.

"Purple Rain has never been authorized for a presentation on The Voice," John explained when he introduced the presentation. "I received an email from one of the managers (asking): 'John, will you answer for this guy, CammWess?' I thought: 'I'll absolutely answer for CammWess'."

"It's poetic, it's really crazy," CammWess replied. "I'm not going to lie, I cried about it."

And even his mentor John choked a little.

"I'm excited to think about that with you. I just want you to show yourself, to act like you're singing at the Super Bowl in the rain," he said, referring to the iconic performance of the late Super Bowl 2007 singer. "That's how you win The Voice. "

The finale of "The Voice" airs on Tuesday night, May 19, 2020 in the United States.