John Krasinski struggles against tears during the finale of his web series "Some Good News,quot;

When COVID-19's blockades started in March, The office former student John Krasinski was not happy with all the bad news that dominated every newscast. So, he decided to start a web series titled Some good news to highlight the positive things happening in the world in the midst of the pandemic, and it took off in a way that you could never have imagined.

Now, after eight episodes, Krasinski is taking a break from his web series, and when he said "goodbye, for now,quot; in the finale, he had to fight back tears when he got excited.

"Well, on a very personal note, I can tell you that I will never be able to adequately articulate how much this show has meant to me and what a great honor it has been to share it with you," Krasinski said in the final episode. "Because, the truth is that I have been impressed by the messages I have received that say how joyous this show makes you, how lively and inspired everyone can be, but I assure you that all the pleasure and all the inspiration have been mine."

The father of two started choking when he remembered the first episode, and he told fans that from the beginning he told them that he would only give them the good news. He said his admirers are the good news, and that's why every week it's easy to see what resilience really looks like, as long as you can beat the silly guy in the half-suit.

Krasinski – who is he married to The Devil Wears Prada Emily Blunt – said that by witnessing simple acts of kindness and generosity, you can see what the true definition of "good,quot; really is, and then shared a montage of special moments from the past eight episodes. Featured videos included essential workers, graduates, newlyweds, and others from around the world who have shared special moments during the pandemic.

When he closed the session, Krasinski said "he will do it,quot; for that episode of SGNAnd he no longer needed to remind his fans that no matter how difficult things get, there is always something good in the world. The 40-year-old actor also thanked his fans for making the show special, and promised he would see them again.

On Instagram, John Krasinski wrote that the final episode of Some good news It was his favorite because he celebrated the truth of what the show has always been from the beginning. He says the show was never his, and it always belonged to his fans and those who are doing good in the world.

During the eight weeks of Some good news, Krasinski gained one million followers on Instagram and 2.54 million subscribers on YouTube. The video series and clips have received over 650 million views in total.



