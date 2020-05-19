Joe Rogan & # 39; s Joe Rogan Experience Podcast Gets Exclusive Spotify Deal – Up News Info

Joe Rogan Experience, one of the first entrants to the booming podcast space, has signed a multi-year exclusive licensing deal with Spotify, the parties said Tuesday. The JRE will debut on Spotify on September 1, and all of its content, including Rogan's video podcasts now available on YouTube, will become exclusive to the platform near the end of the year.

No other terms were disclosed, but a source told the Wall Street Journal that the deal is worth $ 100 million. Rogan will maintain full creative control over the show, which will remain free, Spotify said today.

Rogan, a stand-up comedian, actor, and commentator for the UFC, confirmed the move during today's episode.

"It will be exactly the same show," he said of the podcast he released in 2009. "I am not going to be a Spotify employee, we are going to work with the same team doing the exact same show … nothing else will change. We are very excited to start this new chapter of the JRE and we hope it's there when we cross over. "

"Bringing the JRE to Spotify will mean that the platform's more than 286 million active users will have access to one of the leading voices in culture," Spotify said in its press release. "By partnering with Spotify, Rogan and his team will enjoy the support of the world's leading audio platform."

Spotify has continued to build its podcasting sponsorship as it has grown. Podcast hours on the platform grew 200% in the fourth quarter over the fourth quarter, driven by purchases from major studios Gimlet Media and Parcast. In February, he added Bill Simmons' pop and culture site and podcast company The Ringer.

In its first-quarter earnings last month, the Sweden-based company said monthly average users increased 31% to 286 million, and that it now has more than 1 million podcasts available on the platform.