Joe Jonas reportedly treats Sophie Turner like a queen during her quarantine pregnancy – Details!

Joe Jonas has apparently spoiled his pregnant wife, actress Sophie Turner, in an effort to prove to him that he will be a great father. The Jonas Brothers singer has been tending to all of her needs while waiting for her first child, and as a result, all of her concerns regarding her future as parents have all but disappeared!

After all, Joe has really been trying to prove that he will be an amazing father and has successfully convinced Sophie.

Especially now that the COVID-19 pandemic is a real concern and that social estrangement is an added stress for Sophie, Joe has stepped up his game when it comes to caring for her.

Insider information shared through HollywoodLife that ‘Joe lives to make Sophie happy. Usually he pampers her, but now that he's pregnant, he's even more loving. (Sophie) has been bragging to her friends that she has the best husband of all because he loves taking care of her. "

The source went on to detail all the things that the singer handles during the quarantine.

Apparently, she's taken care of all the chores and is treating Sophie like a queen!

That means ‘He cooks for her, massages her feet and back all the time. And he lets her control the remote control and watches all her favorite shows with her. She knows he will be the most amazing father, just for how well I take care of her. "

Being pregnant, especially for the first time, is definitely not easy and scary enough, so it's great to hear that Joe is doing his part and trying to make the actress' life easier.

As for the quarantine, it has not brought problems to their marriage since: love They love that they are not working and can be together all day. They love being forced to be together and they are taking everything very positively. It's as fun as it can be for them right now, they still aren't pulling their hair out. "



