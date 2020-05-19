Joan Collins criticizes the UK government for asking the elderly to remain locked up

WENN

The former actress of & # 39; Dynasty & # 39; criticizes the government's blocking measures & # 39; ageista & # 39; from the United Kingdom who advise those over 70 to stay indoors to avoid contracting the coronavirus.

Joan Collins has criticized the UK government shutdown measures designed to protect the elderly from COVID-19 as "ageist".

Writing in the British political magazine The Spectator, the 86-year-old actress called on those over 70 to stay indoors and avoid dating unless absolutely necessary that it be discriminatory and harm people's opinions of the elderly.

In his column, Joan was furious: "I always thought Western society was terribly Ageist, and I am not just talking about people in show business, but in general."

"Then the UK government insisted that those over 70, a horrible expression, were part of the vulnerable, an even more horrible expression, and should remain locked up, the most horrible expression of all, until a vaccine".

"It was outright discrimination against resistant people who don't have health problems. But the most damaging thing was reinforcing the belief among the general public that the old should be kept out of everyone's way."

The dynasty actress added that "incredibly healthy" people like her should not be limited in what they are allowed to do.

She also expressed anger at that 88-year-old actor. William Roache I may not be able to return to the UK soap set. "Coronation Street"immediately when filming resumes and it infuriated that his friend from the entertainment world, Christopher BigginsAged 71, members of the public had told him to stay indoors instead of running away.

Although COVID-19 blocking measures are being eased for many Britons, those over 70 are included in the list of vulnerable groups who are recommended to "minimize contact with anyone outside the home".