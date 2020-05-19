Jimmy Kimmel pays tribute to the late Fred Willard in 'JKL' – Up News Info

Actor and comedian Fred Willard passed away Friday at the age of 86. In recent years, he had made frequent appearances on ABC Jimmy Kimmel Live, playing a gallery of colorful characters. Tonight Kimmel remembered Willard on his ABC show.

Tonight's show will be a special show, it will be a sad show. But we will also laugh a lot as we pay tribute to a charming and genuinely funny man named Fred Willard, ”said Kimmel at the top of the episode.

Kimmel shared her childhood memory of watching a talk show parody show starring Martin Mull and Fred Willard when she was five years old. Kimmel went on to list some of Willard's most memorable film and television roles in Christopher Guest & # 39; s Waiting for Guffman and The best in show, the Anchorman movies and Modern Family, among others.

: Fred played basically the same character in everything. Because it always worked, "said Kimmel. "It didn't matter if the movie or show was good, bad, terrible, or cool. Fred was always fun. He was more than just funny. He had a light inside him, you could see a flash in his eyes, and he made everyone happy. those around him. "

Kimmel spoke fondly about the large number of characters Willard played JKL Ruth Bader Ginsburg; The ghost of George Washington and Donald Trump's father in Hell tp balloon boy and the director of public relations for Carnival Cruise. It told the story of how Willard started making sketches and how they became a vital part of the show.

"Sometimes it would be two bits per monologue. I couldn't choose between them, so I would say: you know, let's just do a quick wardrobe change, we'll put it on twice. We couldn't have enough Fred," said Kimmel. "He never had time to prepare for these things, we would call him at noon, we would say 'Hello, today you will be a ship captain', he would say, yes, yes'. He would be on the set for two We'd do a script review, which was generally not finished yet, and then he and I would do it, without rehearsal, live in front of an audience. And he nailed it all the time. Dozens of times. Up to 86 years. "

Kimmel went on to pay for a montage of some of Willard's most memorable moments on the show. Check out the video above.