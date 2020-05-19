Jimmy Kimmel and more stars pay touching tribute to Fred Willard

Hollywood mourns the loss of the "one of a kind,quot; star, Fred Willard.

The iconic long-standing comic actor died on May 15 of natural causes, according to his representative. "My father passed away very calmly last night at the fantastic age of 86. He continued to move, work and make us happy to the end," Willard's daughter Hope said in a statement. "We love him very much. We will miss him forever."

The sentiment is certainly shared by famous fans, friends, and colleagues from around the world. While he made a mark in many of his decades of working on big and small screens, it's clear that he also had a lasting impact on those who knew and worked with him over the years.

On Monday night, Jimmy Kimmel He dedicated time at his nightly show to honor Willard and the special and continuous presence he had in Jimmy Kimmel Live, often appearing as a guest and as various characters in parodies.

"We couldn't have enough Fred," said Kimmel, recalling the late Emmy nominee's willingness to participate despite little time to prepare or rehearse. "He nailed him all the time, dozens of times, up to 86 years old, killed him. We loved being around Fred, we loved having him with us."