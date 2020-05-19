Jeremy Renner's ex-patient being slandered after being accused of embezzling his daughter's trust fund

Instagram

New court documents reveal that the & # 39; Avengers: Endgame & # 39; actor He believes that his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco had transferred almost $ 50,000 in less than two years to his personal account.

Jeremy RennerThe ex-wife is tired of being constantly bullied by him. Days after the actor playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe accused her of misappropriating her daughter's trust fund, Sonni Pacheco responded to her allegations with a lengthy statement, blaming him for silencing the truth.

"I am sick of being continually harassed, of my name being slandered and of the truth being silenced," he told PEOPLE, 29. "Anyone who is a parent knows that the most important thing in the world is the health and safety of their children. Over the years, it is difficult to understand what I have seen and what people have told me they have seen in relation to Jeremy's uneasiness. Actions while our son is in his care. "

"Unfortunately, these actions have brought me to a position where I need to retain legal support, undergo a child custody evaluation, and now have a plan parent coordinator," he continued. "It is difficult for me to remain silent because, after all this time, money and energy spent on implementing security measures to keep our daughter safe, while once again in Jeremy's care, these measures are still being violated. starting today. "

Renner filed new court documents against Pacheco on Tuesday, May 12. In it, the 49-year-old actor suggested that in less than two years, his ex-wife had managed to transfer almost $ 50,000 from his 7 years. -Ava's daughter's account to her personal account.

His court documents read: "In an email to Mr. Renner's business manager, Jeffrey Jacobs, dated April 23, 2019, [Pacheco] admitted to transferring funds from the minor's trust account to his personal account in violation of the Court Order, stating: "The money transfers to my bank were to keep afloat / provide [the least] Christmas gifts / birthday gift bags and essentials for your birthday party, after all my savings were spent on attorneys / child custody evaluator & # 39 ;. "

Without stopping there, the "Avengers Endgame"The actor further alleged that Pacheco told Jacobs months later that she withdrew more than $ 10,000 from the account to pay her property taxes. He also noted that he used $ 20,000 to pay his attorney's fees in August 2019, and another $ 12,000 in September of the same year for the same reason.

Renner and Pacheco were married in January 2014, just over nine months after she gave birth to their daughter. In December of the same year, he filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Since then, they have been locked in a bitter custody battle as they struggled to strip each other of custody rights.

In October 2019, Pacheco was found to have accused Renner of posing a weapon threat to his daughter. She claimed that he threatened to kill her in November 2018 while drugged and drugged. She added that he turned the gun on himself before shooting it at the roof of his house while his daughter slept.