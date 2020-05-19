Jeremy Renner looks like a Portobello mushroom

%MINIFYHTML16f5eb4c6ab560e80b6eee773f14f79114%

Image: Getty

Our memories are notoriously flawed, turning even the most unforgettable events into a mix of gaps, manipulations, and frankly, shit that never happened. But we often imagine ourselves immune to remembering those moments that we share over and over again, our enthusiasm for these tales stimulates our certainty. That is why I am honored to discover that one of my favorite stories to tell, the time an Tumblr anon got mad at me years ago for saying the actor becamelazy–dad-converted-bad–musician-converted-bad–application–creator-converted-violent–Stupid Jeremy Renner looked like a mushroom holder, not entirely accurate.

When I mentioned this story on Slack, at some point I was asked to blog about it, most recently by Up News Info editor-in-chief Julianne Escobedo Shepherd, who warned, "I am NOT going to let you not do this blog." So today I got to work, went through my old emails and my largely inactive Tumblr account for the exact time the Renner Incident happened. But what I found was something a little different, but just as stupid and mushroom related.

September 3, 2012

I made a post on Tumblr saying "wait, but what did this jeremy guy do?" I used the following tag: "all I know about him is that he is not attractive."

Apparently Renner was doing rounds on my Tumblr board thanks to someone who was digging up old receipts of him using the n-word in an interview, awkwardly defending a neo-Nazi character he played in a movie role, and using transphobic insults. Horrible things that have nothing to do with his appearance.

She was 21 years old and very immature for calling Renner unappealing. I keep it? Yes, because I am a pussy. But let's move on.

About 15 minutes later, I received a direct message saying, "Do you think the guy is not attractive? Look in the mirror.

I replied to the anon with what I thought was a scathing return (again, I was 21 years old).

Screenshot: My damn Tumblr account

I really should have chosen a hotter photo than this, but I made my position clear: "Anon, please, it looks like a crimini mushroom."

Then came my mushroom comparison then the anon got angry. The anon was not mad at my mushroom comparison. Poor me.

September 4, 2012

I posted the following Tumblr post: "Jeremy Renner looks like a baby who's also a grandpa." True.

That same day, I wrote: “Do you remember when that anon said that Jeremy Renner was more handsome than me? that was fun. "Really was not that's funny, but it doesn't matter. Someone replied, "Who's hotter? Jeremy Renner or Benedick Cumberjasdjasjdasd? I refused to answer and said, 'I'll let you debate this between yourselves.'

The general consensus was that Renner wins that battle easily. My favorite responses were "Jeremy Renner because he has a good ass, at least" and "A super dark room and Renner because he has good arms". Hmmm

January 13, 2013

I remembered the anon while blogging live at the 2013 Golden Globes, which I suppose Mushroom Man attended. I used the tag "this old baby portobello".

January 11, 2015

I did not forget it.

May 5, 2020

On Slack, I shared the Renner saga. Somehow, this story of someone not mad at my Renner position transformed into a crew of stans who attacked me for calling Renner a mushroom.

This is really my sniper fire in Bosniame helicopter shot down by rocket launcher moment. I realize that my journalistic integrity is at stake because of this mistaken memory, and for that, I apologize.

But I will never apologize for saying that Jeremy Renner looks like a Portobello mushroom, because frankly, that guy is a jerk.

Thank you.