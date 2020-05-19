Jeremy Renner and Sonni Pacheco continue their dispute: Pacheco says she is tired of being "intimidated,quot;

During a conversation with Page Six, Sonni Pacheco said she was tired of being abused by Jeremy Renner, her ex-husband, who accused her of misusing money from her daughter's trust fund for her own benefit. People Magazine was the first to report on court documents filed on May 12.

The store says the 49-year-old man Avengers Alum accused Pacheco of transferring around $ 50,000 from his daughter's trust fund to his own personal bank account for two years. In addition, he accused her of transferring another $ 10,000.

The 29-year-old artist wrote an email to Page Six on Tuesday in which she made the aforementioned claim: that she is "fed up with being continuously bullied,quot; and that her ex-husband dragged her name through the mud.

People Magazine reported on the court documents in which Pacheco allegedly admitted sending an email to Renner's business manager on April 29, 2019. In this communication, Pacheco admitted that he used $ 50,000 for Christmas gifts, birthday items, and others. items for her. -Years birthday party.

Sonni said he had to use the money after spending much of his own cash on attorneys and other administrative costs related to his legal dispute with Jeremy. Additionally, Pacheco reportedly used $ 10,000 to pay his property taxes.

According to the artist, Renner's "disturbing,quot; behavior was a key reason for his financial problems. The artist did not reveal what the actions were, however, she said in the past that Renner threatened to commit suicide with a gun to his mouth in 2018.

Sonni also said Jeremy bit his daughter and bruised her shoulder. His representative told Page Six that the allegations made by Sonni were "categorically not true,quot; and an attempt to assassinate his character in the press.

Sonni also said in his email on page six that there are even more details about what happened in his relationship with Jeremy that many are completely unaware of. The artist said "it would blow your mind."



