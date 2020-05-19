Jeremy Pope talks about his trip to "Hollywood" – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML85f0938b9fff146bba391818a7164cdf14%

Before Jeremy Pope played Archie, the screenwriter for Ryan Murphy's Netflix series Hollywood he was making a name for himself on Broadway. Before starring in the revisionist version of the golden age of film and television, Pope leaned heavily on music, specifically pop and R&B. His affinity for music and acting led to Broadway, which eventually paved the way for his decisive role in the series.

On Broadway, Pope made his play debut. Choir boy and then the musical Not too proud. He excelled in both roles by earning not just one, but two Tony Award nominations in 2019, making him the sixth actor in the history of the annual ceremony to be nominated in two categories during the same year. He received a Best Actor in a Play nomination for Choir boy and best outstanding actor in a musical wink for Not too proud

In Hollywood Pope's character is a gay black man who tries to navigate an industry that wants nothing to do with him, until he meets a group of other marginalized voices. From there, he tells a story of, as Murphy said, "the Hollywood we wish was here."

Pope stopped by Up News Info's New Hollywood Podcast to talk about how his role as Archie got him close to home, his opinion on the state's current R&B, why it's so hard to find a good burrito in Los Angeles, and we all share our thoughts. unpopular – which can be polarizing.