Jennifer Lawrence's quarantine drinking habits prove it's always 5 o'clock somewhere

Jennifer LawrenceAlcohol consumption habits during quarantine are relatable AF.

In a recent episode of Amy Schumer Leanrs for cookingLawrence shared his drinking habits while he was quarantined during the current coronavirus pandemic. Lawrence's good friend Amy Schumer He called her to ask her what was her favorite type of wine, while filming the episode with her husband. Chris Fischer.

"I may have to call my friend about this," says Schumer after talking about the glass of chardonnay she just had. "Who would be exciting to call?"

%MINIFYHTML4ea44482745d22af0ec8749ca388717c15%%MINIFYHTML4ea44482745d22af0ec8749ca388717c16%

"Oh God," Lawrence responds when he answers the phone.

"Oh my gosh, I love your job," Schumer jokes.

"Oh, I just woke up," responds the actress.

"We are drinking chardonnay because, as you know, I like chard," said the Derailed train The actress says to Lawrence. "What kind of wind do you like? I don't remember because I'm a bad friend."

"Sauvignon blanc,quot;, the Red sparrow The actress replied. "I mean, [that is] if I'm drinking white, which I think is mainly for the foxes."