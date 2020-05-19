Jason Derulo breaks his front teeth in the TikTok Corn Challenge that went wrong

Instagram

Pop star Jason Derulo He needs a dentist's visit after he has apparently chopped his teeth on a strange corn trick that went wrong.

Hit producer "Wiggle" attempted to eat corn on the cob while plugged into the end of an electric drill, and shared the video on the social media app TikTok.

"Hey, have you seen this (sic)? I've always wanted to try it. Life hack!" he said at the beginning of the clip.

However, shortly after turning on the power drill to quickly rotate the corn, Derulo screams in pain and reveals his broken front teeth.

The singer / actor has yet to comment on the video injury.