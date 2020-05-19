Japan unveils next-generation assault rifle – Upnews Info

The Japanese Defense Ministry has publicly unveiled the new Howa Type 20 assault rifle, designed to replace the 5.56x45mm Type 89 that was adopted 30 years ago.

The first time in more than 30 years, members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) will obtain new assault weapons.

The new assault rifles were shown to the media on May 18 at the Ministry of Defense in Tokyo's Shinjuku neighborhood.

As The Asahi Shimbun reported, Howa will produce the rifle in Japan locally. Each rifle is expected to cost around 275,000 yen, the equivalent of $ 2,600, which is calculated from the 2019-20 military budget.

GSDF is replacing its members' rifle for the first time in 31 years since fiscal year 1989 and the pistol for the first time in 38 years since fiscal year 1982.

The new rifles were designed to be more resistant to water and corrosion, so they could be used in amphibious operations in the remote island chain, which stretches about 1,200 kilometers from the Osumi islands in Kagoshima prefecture to Yonagunijima island. in Okinawa prefecture.