Jamie Lee Curtis & Her Comet Pictures Studio Ink First Look at Blumhouse Deal – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Golden Globe-winning actress and filmmaker Jamie Lee Curtis and her label Comet Pictures have signed a three-year contract with Blumhouse, both in the film and television fields, Up News Info understands. .

Comet and Blumhouse already have a horror project underway, Mother Nature, that focuses on climate change. Curtis is directing and co-writing with Russell Goldman, Head of Film and TV Development for Comet Pictures, who was recently appointed to the position.

"I am 61 years old and my motto is now:" If not, when, if not me, who? "I am excited to have a creative home to explore my own ideas and those of others. Jason and his team have made me feel welcome. Comet is ready to bring these stories to life," Jamie Lee Curtis tells Up News Info in a statement. .

Jamie is a force of nature and was a true companion on Halloween. So it's an honor and incredibly fitting that she's making her first feature film as a director with Mother Nature, "says Jason Blum, CEO and founder of Blumhouse.

Blumhouse produced the 2018 renewal of Hallowe'en, that Curtis starred in and was an executive producer; the photo becomes the highest installment in the franchise with over $ 255 million WW. The photo, directed by David Gordon Green, also represented the box office's biggest debut for a horror movie with a female lead and the biggest opening for a movie with a female lead over 55. Two additional movies have been scheduled in the franchise: Halloween kills and Halloween ends – to be released on October 16 and 15, 2021, respectively. Curtis also serves as an EP in those sequels.

Goldman is a Virginia writer and filmmaker who has worked with Curtis and Green. His most recent short film. No comment had an online premiere at Film Shortage in April 2020. Her previous short Connor's Summer played at film festivals around the world, including HollyShorts and Frameline43.

It was recently announced that Curtis will star in direct and executive production, How We Slept At Night: The Sara Cunningham Story forever. The film is an exciting project for Curtis, who selected the rights to Cunningham's memoirs last year. Curtis' previous management credits include Scream Queens and Anything but love the last of which won a Golden Globe in 1990 in the category of Best TV Comedy / Musical Actress. Curtis' first Golden Globe victory was in 1995 for True Lies in the category of Best Actress, Movie, Comedy / Musical.

Curtis is represented by CAA and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Mandelbaum, Morris, Bernstein, Trattner & Klein.