James Cameron asks the judge to be the guardian of his daughter's homeless friend

WENN

The director of & # 39; Avatar & # 39; and his wife Suzy Amis Cameron have filed a petition to become guardians of a 16-year-old girl after hosting the teenager since 2019.

Up News Info –

Filmmaker James Cameron and his wife signed up as guardians of their daughter's 16-year-old friend.

The "Avatardirector and Suzy Amis Cameron He filed a petition to take care of the teenager, whose parents are too ill and financially struggling to care for her.

%MINIFYHTML6ff24150808083c0829163e8354ec33017%%MINIFYHTML6ff24150808083c0829163e8354ec33018%

According to the documents, obtained by The Blast, the parents of the unidentified teenager recently separated and no longer live together.

Cameron says they are homeless and suffer from substance abuse problems.

He reveals that he and his wife have become close to the teenager due to the friendship he shares with their daughter.

In September 2019, the girl's parents allowed her to live with James and attend a private school in Calabasas, California, and she has been with the Camerons ever since.

James insists that the teen's parents and grandparents have signed the guardianship agreement, and she is "thriving" at home with the Camerons, who have asked the court to approve her petition so they can "travel out of state and internationally with the less". " among other things.