Jaime King files restraining order against husband Kyle Newman

A new report on page six revealed that Jaime King, the Black summer Actress received a "partial,quot; temporary restraining order against her man, Kyle Newman. The 41-year-old man filed the official divorce papers in a Los Angeles court Monday.

Documents obtained by Page Six claim that the actress filed for divorce approximately 13 years after she first married the 44-year-old man. She requested an emergency motion related to child custody and visitation rights, but was denied.

The judge working on the case granted the temporary restraining order, and Newman must remain at least 100 yards from the actress for the foreseeable future. They reportedly have another hearing scheduled for June this year.

As noted above, Newman and King were married thirteen years ago in November 2007. They had two children together, including Leo, 4, and James, 6.

This comes at a particularly difficult time due to the coronavirus pandemic, which finally appears to be waning as American states begin their reopening processes. Reports claim that domestic disputes have increased since the quarantine began.

While one hypothesis can only be made about a link between domestic violence and quarantine measures, it is clear that other celebrities have also been struggling in their relationships, including Mary-Kate Olsen and her husband, Olivier Sarkozy.

In addition, Page Six also reported on the legal dispute between Sonni Pacheco and her ex-husband, Jeremy Renner. Earlier today, Sonni reportedly said she was "fed up,quot; with being bullied by her ex-husband in the press.

Renner accused her of "misappropriating,quot; money from her 7-year-old daughter's trust fund. Sonni allegedly admitted to using $ 50,000 to pay for various expenses related to her daughter's birthday party and Christmas gifts.

Ad

Additionally, the emails allegedly revealed that Sonni had transferred $ 10,000 from the trust fund to his own account to pay his property taxes. Sonni, on the other hand, has accused Jeremy of behaving atrociously towards her and her 7-year-old daughter, including threats of violence and suicide.



Post views:

2